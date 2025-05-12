Global Sports Advocates Welcomes Attorney Ryan Lipes, Former Federal Prosecutor and U.S. Center for SafeSport Senior Legal Counsel

Ryan brings Olympic-level sport governance expertise and extensive litigation experience to the Global Sports Advocates team
PORTLAND, Maine, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Sports Advocates, ranked as one of the nation's top sports law firms by Chambers USA for three consecutive years, is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Lipes to its team of sports law attorneys. Ryan joins the firm with extensive experience as a former federal prosecutor and as Senior Legal Counsel for the U.S. Center for SafeSport.
The U.S. Center for SafeSport has authority over abuse or misconduct allegations within the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and its recognized National Governing Bodies (NGBs). During his time at SafeSport, Ryan secured the dismissal of a lawsuit by a suspended athlete seeking Olympic team placement just weeks before the Tokyo Games—preserving the integrity of team selection while demonstrating his ability to win high-stakes eligibility battles. Ryan also played a key role in presenting to members of Congress, preparing for Senate hearings, and drafting language for the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020—legislation that fundamentally reshaped athlete rights in Olympic sports by codifying access to safe and abuse-free sport environments.
As part of the Global Sports Advocates team, Ryan will focus on advising athletes and sports organizations navigating SafeSport issues, Olympic eligibility matters, anti-doping matters, and other sports-related legal challenges. "I'm excited to be joining the Global Sports Advocates team in a role that brings together my litigation experience with my passion for sports law," Ryan said. "As an attorney, I think one of my strengths is understanding both sides of sports compliance—helping organizations meet their obligations while ensuring athletes receive fair treatment and representation."
"Ryan's unique background and expertise as a former federal prosecutor who has played a leading role nationally in SafeSport matters and Olympic eligibility cases will be an invaluable asset to our clients," Founding Partner Paul Greene said. "His experience working within sport governing bodies gives him unique insight into how decisions are made, which he can now bring to his practice with Global Sports Advocates."
