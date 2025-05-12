Global Sports Advocates Welcomes Attorney Ryan Lipes, Former Federal Prosecutor and U.S. Center for SafeSport Senior Legal Counsel

"As an attorney, I think one of my strengths is understanding both sides of sports compliance—helping organizations meet their obligations while ensuring athletes receive fair treatment and representation." ~ Ryan Lipes Post this

As part of the Global Sports Advocates team, Ryan will focus on advising athletes and sports organizations navigating SafeSport issues, Olympic eligibility matters, anti-doping matters, and other sports-related legal challenges. "I'm excited to be joining the Global Sports Advocates team in a role that brings together my litigation experience with my passion for sports law," Ryan said. "As an attorney, I think one of my strengths is understanding both sides of sports compliance—helping organizations meet their obligations while ensuring athletes receive fair treatment and representation."

"Ryan's unique background and expertise as a former federal prosecutor who has played a leading role nationally in SafeSport matters and Olympic eligibility cases will be an invaluable asset to our clients," Founding Partner Paul Greene said. "His experience working within sport governing bodies gives him unique insight into how decisions are made, which he can now bring to his practice with Global Sports Advocates."

For more information about Global Sports Advocates, visit www.globalsportsadvocates.com or call +1-207-747-5899.

