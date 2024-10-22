Global Strategic Communications Firm Red Banyan Named Inc. 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's top B2B companies with proven success in supporting entrepreneurs and fostering business growth. Red Banyan's strategic communications expertise helps businesses build their reputations, amplify their messages, and overcome challenges to achieve lasting success.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year, Red Banyan is recognized on a select list of standout companies across industries such as marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, among others.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner," said Evan Nierman, CEO of Red Banyan. "This award highlights the dedication we bring to every client, providing world-class strategic communications and crisis management support. At Red Banyan, we don't just deliver services—we stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients, guiding them through opportunities and challenges alike, and this recognition reaffirms that we're delivering on that promise."

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

Red Banyan's strategic communications and crisis management expertise has made the firm a trusted partner for clients navigating some of the most critical issues of our time. This includes high-profile work related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, where Red Banyan has helped numerous organizations respond to misinformation, combat rising antisemitism, and amplify their messages to national and international audiences.

Red Banyan excels in proactive public relations and crisis communications strategies across a range of industries. Whether guiding clients through media outreach, reputation management, or strategic positioning, the firm consistently delivers impactful results that drive long-term success.

Red Banyan has emerged as a go-to resource for the media, weighing in on trending topics and offering subject matter experts across a wide range of issues through the agency's specialized verticals. This empowers the firm's clients to provide input and help shape critical conversations on today's most pressing issues.

To view the complete list of this year's Inc. Power Partners, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a leading strategic communications and crisis management firm, specializing in solving complex, critical communications challenges. With expertise in proactive media relations, crisis communications, corporate PR, public affairs, and legal PR, Red Banyan delivers an integrated, strategy-driven approach to communications. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

