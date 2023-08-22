Global Streaming Platform STARZ Launches STARZPLAY Fantasy Sports Platform on the SKALE Blockchain Network

We're thrilled to be part of these groundbreaking technical movements with STARZPLAY, and we see endless possibilities for enhancing user engagement and transforming the entertainment landscape. Tweet this

Italy's Serie A league is the 8th largest sports league in the world by revenue and is followed globally. Fans will compete in games using NFTs of star players such as Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leão, Victor Osimhen, and Oliver Giroud on major globally recognized teams such as AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, and Inter Milan.

Alessandro Masaro, Chief Strategy Officer at STARZPLAY, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating: "STARZPLAY's success in MENA has been underpinned by a never-ending pursuit of innovation. STARZPLAY Fantasy Sports is the first-of-its-kind blockchain service in the region which will give customers a new dimension to engage with sports while competing to win incredible prizes. Our goal is to make STARZPLAY a hub for sports entertainment and provide users and rights' holders with more opportunities to interact and build stronger and more valuable relationships. We believe this is the first step of a larger plan which will see STARZPLAY Fantasy Sports expand into other leagues and sports in the near future."

Jack O'Holleran, CEO of SKALE Labs, also expressed excitement about the partnership, saying: "The merger of streaming TV and mobile for an interactive experience, combined with the power of Web3 and NFTs delivered in an easy-to-use and invisible manner to end-users, represents a huge leap forward in technological innovation. We're thrilled to be part of these groundbreaking technical movements with STARZPLAY, and we see endless possibilities for enhancing user engagement and transforming the entertainment landscape."

With the coupling of mobile phones and television with the SKALE blockchain network as the connective infrastructure, Starz is not merely advancing technology but crafting a personalized entertainment experience that changes how fans across MENA interact with live soccer games.

Fans can start playing STARZPLAY Fantasy Sports now at https://games.starzplay.com/.

About SKALE

SKALE is the world's fastest blockchain, designed for fast, secure, user-centric Ethereum scaling. SKALE chains offer zero gas fees to end-users and have advanced features such as on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, zero-cost minting, ML/AI smart contracts, and enhanced security features. The SKALE network enables developers to deploy their own EVM blockchain in minutes without sacrificing speed, security, or decentralization.

About StarzPlay

Ranked consistently among the region's top three subscription video on demand services, STARZPLAY (http://www.starzplay.com) streams an extensive variety of premium content covering Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries and same-time-as-the-US series – plus live sports, dedicated kids' entertainment and Arabic content – to 19 countries across MENA and Pakistan.

STARZPLAY has thousands of prime titles including exclusive STARZPLAY Arabia original content such as Kaboos, Say Yes to the Dress Arabia, Baghdad Central, STARZ Original content such as Power, Outlander, Spartacus and The White Queen as well as a range of content with add-ons such as AD Sports, Premier Sports (Rugby), NBA League Pass and STARZPLAY Sports, the dedicated sports package covering football (Italian Serie A and Dutch Eredivisie leagues), wrestling (All Elite Wrestling), cricket, UFC Arabia, boxing, basketball and more.

STARZPLAY Arabia has secured tie-ups with a host of leading, global studios, including Lionsgate, MGM, Warner Bros, Universal, Discovery and Sony Studios along with regional producers such as UMS, Eagle Films and Falcon. Until 2022, STARZ (http://www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) was the lead investor along with media and technology investment firms including SEQ Investors and Delta Partners. In early 2021, STARZPLAY Arabia secured its first independent financing in the region of US$25 million (approx. AED 92 million) from Abu Dhabi based‥Ruya‥Partners.‥In 2022, E-Vision, from e& and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company acquired a majority equity stake of circa 57% in the company.‥‥

Reaching over 2.9 million subscribers, STARZPLAY Arabia allows subscribers to watch its full HD and 4K content via most internet-enabled devices, smart TVs and game consoles, and is widely available on regional IPTV services. Its iOS and Android apps – installed on over three million devices – also allow downloads for offline playback.

Disclaimer: The new features mentioned, including real-time betting, must only be used within the confines of applicable legal jurisdictions and in accordance with the app's terms and conditions. Users are responsible for ensuring compliance with all local laws and regulations.

