Global Supply Chain Leader ALOM Joins International Trade Council

"ALOM is excited to join forces with ITC's network of business and government leaders to benefit our customers' current or expanding global trade initiatives. Through ITC's timely, localized insights, we intend to provide clients with vital information on business development conditions, access to public-private partnerships that enrich regional economies, and new technologies that enable their growth," said Hannah Kain, ALOM President and CEO.

Also key to ALOM's membership is ITC's commitment to sustainability. The organization advocates for commercial solutions to environmental challenges, and promotes industry standards, regulations, and public policies that contribute to thriving, equitable, and green economies.

About the International Trade Council

The International Trade Council is a global, peak-body chamber of commerce that fosters international trade and economic development. With members spanning across 179 countries, the ITC provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and professional support to help businesses and government officials succeed in a competitive global market. For more information, visit https://www.tradecouncil.org

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider, serving as a strategic partner to its Fortune 500 clients in the technology, automotive, life sciences, and highly regulated industry sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, its teams of technology engineers and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations.

Committed to environmental and social responsibility, ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print, to omni-channel fulfillment and returns. ALOM seamlessly integrates digital and financial streams into the physical supply chain, deploying e-commerce and payment solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management, and strong back-end systems, all while producing and fulfilling goods worldwide. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. https://alom.com/

