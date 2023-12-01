Global Syn-Turf Introduces the Ultra Real Series: The Pinnacle of Realism in Artificial Turf

Global Syn-Turf Launches Ultra Real Series, Setting New Standards in Artificial Turf Realism and Offering Exclusive Early Access for Industry Partners

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Syn-Turf, Inc., a leading innovator in the artificial turf industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the Ultra Real Series – the world's most realistic artificial turf. This groundbreaking new series, featuring the widest blade in the turf industry, is poised to revolutionize the perception of artificial grass worldwide.

Elevating the Standard in Artificial Turf

The Ultra Real Series is a result of Global Syn-Turf's relentless pursuit of excellence in turf technology. Developed through extensive research and innovation, the Ultra Real boasts an unparalleled real-grass appearance, setting a new standard in the synthetic turf market. With its wide-blade design meticulously crafted to mimic the look and feel of natural grass, the Ultra Real is versatile for various applications, including residential lawns and commercial landscapes.

Unprecedented Realism and Superior Quality

"At Global Syn-Turf, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of turf technology. The Ultra Real Series is a testament to this commitment, offering an artificial turf solution that rivals the realism of natural grass, " said Shannon Beck, Vice President of Global Syn-Turf. "Our aim is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients in terms of realism and quality. The Ultra Real Series is a landmark achievement in this regard."

Key Features of the Ultra Real Series:

World's Widest Blade Design: Crafted to be indistinguishable from natural grass.

Incomparable Lifelike Appearance: Engineered for authenticity, both up close and from a distance.

Environmentally Conscious: In line with all Global Syn-Turf products, the Ultra Real Series is fully lab tested and certified PFAS forever chemical-free.

Exclusive Early Access for Partners

Global Syn-Turf is offering its partners exclusive early access to the Ultra Real Series. This initiative allows landscaping professionals and retailers to be among the first to offer this innovative product to their customers.

Anticipation and Excitement for the Release

The impending release of the Ultra Real Series is generating significant excitement in the market. Customers are encouraged to join the rapidly filling waitlist to secure their opportunity to experience this trailblazing product. "The enthusiasm surrounding the Ultra Real Series is overwhelming. While we are excited about the interest it has garnered, we also urge customers to join the waitlist promptly as sample spots are filling up quickly," said Greg Weitz, National Sales Manager at Global Syn-Turf.

About Global Syn-Turf

Global Syn-Turf, Inc. is a premier manufacturer and distributor of synthetic grass in North America. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Global Syn-Turf offers a wide array of eco-friendly, high-performance, and cost-effective artificial turf solutions for various applications, including residential and commercial landscaping, sports fields, pet areas, and playgrounds.

For more information about the Ultra Real Series and other products from Global Syn-Turf, visit http://www.globalsynturf.com.

