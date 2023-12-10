Global Tech Awards: A Global Celebration of Innovation and Excellence in Technology

The Global Tech Awards celebrate the achievements of tech companies and professionals worldwide, providing a global platform to recognize innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards, an international platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding contributions to the tech industry, has successfully concluded its 2023 edition. Tech companies and professionals from 22 countries enthusiastically participated in the program, making it a truly global celebration of innovation. The response to the Global Tech Awards was overwhelming, with hundreds of entries pouring in from across the globe. These entries represented a diverse spectrum of technological advancements, ranging from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to sustainable tech solutions and beyond.
After a meticulous evaluation process by a panel of esteemed judges, the Global Tech Awards is proud to announce the selection of 100 winners across 62 different tech categories. These winners represent the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in the tech world. "We are thrilled to witness the incredible diversity and depth of talent in the global tech community," said Sirisha Lanka, CEO at Global Tech Awards. "The caliber of entries was exceptional, and the selected winners truly stood out for their groundbreaking contributions to the industry."
The Global Tech Awards covered a wide array of tech categories, including but not limited to:
- Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IOT)
- Cybersecurity Tech
- Fintech and Bank Tech
- Blockchain and Crypto Tech
- Education Tech
- Clean and Green Tech
- Marketing and Advertising Tech
- Agricultural Tech
- Assistive Tech
- Big Data and Analytics Tech
- SaaS and Cloud Tech
- Climate and Environment Tech
- Female Tech
- Food and Restaurant Tech
- Auto and Transport Tech
- Health and Med Tech
- Human Resources Tech
- Prop Tech and Construction Tech
- Insur Tech
- Websites and Mobile Apps
- Travel and Fitness Tech
- Supply Chain and Logistics Tech
- Space Tech
- Sports Tech
- Retail and Sales Tech
- Marine Tech
- Legal Tech
- Game Tech
- Consumer Tech
- E-Commerce
- Business Intelligence and Analytics Tech
- Big Data Tech
- Events Tech
- Government Tech
- Non Profit Tech
- Social Media Tech
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
"The 100 winners exemplify the spirit of innovation that propels the tech industry forward. From startups to established companies, each winner has demonstrated a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," added Sirisha Lanka.
About Global Tech Awards
The Global Tech Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates innovation, excellence, and impact in the tech industry on a global scale. By bringing together tech companies and professionals from diverse backgrounds, the awards aim to foster collaboration, inspire future innovations, and provide a platform for the tech community to connect. For more information about Global Tech Awards, please visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/
