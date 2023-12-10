Global Tech Awards: A Global Celebration of Innovation and Excellence in Technology

The Global Tech Awards celebrate the achievements of tech companies and professionals worldwide, providing a global platform to recognize innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards, an international platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding contributions to the tech industry, has successfully concluded its 2023 edition. Tech companies and professionals from 22 countries enthusiastically participated in the program, making it a truly global celebration of innovation. The response to the Global Tech Awards was overwhelming, with hundreds of entries pouring in from across the globe. These entries represented a diverse spectrum of technological advancements, ranging from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to sustainable tech solutions and beyond.

After a meticulous evaluation process by a panel of esteemed judges, the Global Tech Awards is proud to announce the selection of 100 winners across 62 different tech categories. These winners represent the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in the tech world. "We are thrilled to witness the incredible diversity and depth of talent in the global tech community," said Sirisha Lanka, CEO at Global Tech Awards. "The caliber of entries was exceptional, and the selected winners truly stood out for their groundbreaking contributions to the industry."

The Global Tech Awards covered a wide array of tech categories, including but not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IOT)

Cybersecurity Tech

Fintech and Bank Tech

Blockchain and Crypto Tech

Tech Education Tech

Clean and Green Tech

Marketing and Advertising Tech

Agricultural Tech

Assistive Tech

Big Data and Analytics Tech

SaaS and Cloud Tech

Climate and Environment Tech

Female Tech

Food and Restaurant Tech

Auto and Transport Tech

Health and Med Tech

Human Resources Tech

Prop Tech and Construction Tech

Insur Tech

Websites and Mobile Apps

Travel and Fitness Tech

Supply Chain and Logistics Tech

Space Tech

Sports Tech

Retail and Sales Tech

Marine Tech

Legal Tech

Game Tech

Consumer Tech

E-Commerce

Business Intelligence and Analytics Tech

Big Data Tech

Events Tech

Government Tech

Non Profit Tech

Social Media Tech

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

"The 100 winners exemplify the spirit of innovation that propels the tech industry forward. From startups to established companies, each winner has demonstrated a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," added Sirisha Lanka.

About Global Tech Awards

The Global Tech Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates innovation, excellence, and impact in the tech industry on a global scale. By bringing together tech companies and professionals from diverse backgrounds, the awards aim to foster collaboration, inspire future innovations, and provide a platform for the tech community to connect. For more information about Global Tech Awards, please visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/

