Global Tech Awards Announces 2025 Best-of-Category Winners, Selected from Top Innovators Across All Three Seasons

The Global Tech Awards proudly reveals the 2025 Best-of-Category winners, chosen from the strongest performers across all three award seasons. This elite group showcases the most groundbreaking technologies and organizations driving progress worldwide.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards is proud to announce the Best of Category Winners for 2025, honoring the most outstanding companies and innovations from across the global technology landscape. This year's Best-of-Category honorees were specially selected from the winners of all three seasons of the 2025 program, representing the highest level of achievement among hundreds of exceptional entries. Across three competitive seasons, organizations from around the world showcased groundbreaking technologies that are transforming industries and driving global progress.

"The Best-of-Category winners represent the most exceptional innovations from across all three seasons of our 2025 program," said Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of Global Tech Awards. "These organizations have consistently demonstrated vision, impact, and excellence, setting new standards for technology worldwide."

2025 Global Tech Awards — Best of Category Winners

Advertising Technology (AdTech): LG Ad Solutions

Agricultural Technology (AgriTech): Enko

Analytics Technology (AnalyticsTech): Kyvos Insights

Animation Technology (AnimeTech): Motorica

Application Programming Interface (API): SmartBear API Hub

Art Technology (ArtTech): Art of Reason

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Progress

Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality (AR/VR/MR): Sscopy

Automotive Technology (AutoTech): VuDrive by Jungo

Banking Technology (BankTech): U.S. Bank ARES

Beauty Technology (BeautyTech): adeia

Big Data Technology (BigDataTech): Moonshot Biotech Pte. Ltd.

Chatbots Technology (ChatBot): Klika Tech

Climate Technology (ClimateTech): Jupiter Intelligence

Cloud Technology (CloudTech): Guidewire Cloud Platform

Consumer Technology (ConsumerTech): SorWil Technology Solutions

Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech): NordPass

Data Technology (DataTech): Lenses.io

E-Commerce Technology (E-Commerce): Swap

Education Technology (EdTech): SENET

Energy Technology (EnergyTech): EPOCH Batteries

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Intuit Enterprise Suite

Entertainment Technology (EntertainTech): Sohonet

Events Technology (EventTech): GlobalMeet

Female Technology (FemTech): Plan your baby

Financial Technology (FinTech): Nest Bank S.A.

Fitness Technology (FitTech): Speediance

Food Technology (FoodTech): Ingredy

Gaming Technology (GameTech): Generation Esports

Government Technology (GovTech): Legis1

Green Technology (GreenTech): Element Six

Health Technology (HealthTech): miraDry, Inc.

Home Technology (HomeTech): Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group

Hospitality Technology (HospitalityTech): Guestara

Human Resources Technology (HRTech): Kitney Toolkit

Industrial Technology (IndustryTech): BlackPearl Technology

Insurance Technology (InsurTech): SPLICE Software

Internet of Things (IoT): floLIVE

Legal Technology (LegalTech): Attorney Live

Manufacturing Technology (ManuTech): SEERai by Galorath

Marine Technology (MarineTech): OpenTug

Marketing Technology (MarTech): pharosIQ

Marketing & Advertising Technology (MADTech): Innervate

Medical Technology (MedTech): Infermedica

Mobile Apps: Hungry Studio – Block Blast!

Music Technology (MusicTech): DigiScore

NGO/Non-Profit Technology (Non-ProfitTech): Prozorro

Nano Technology (NanoTech): Greentank Technologies

Network Technology (NetworkTech): Atombeam

Parenting Technology (ParentTech): Ask Yawn

Productivity Technology (ProdTech): AgileWriter.ai®

Property Technology (PropTech): Klika Tech

Regulation Technology (RegTech): RegASK

Restaurant Technology (RestaurantTech): PAR Technology

Retail Technology (RetailTech): Perfect Corp.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Turkcell – Sales Alert Robot

Sales Technology (SalesTech): Bigtincan

Space Technology (SpaceTech): Mission Space | ZOHAR

Supply Chain & Logistics Technology (SupplyChainTech): Surgere

Transportation Technology (TransportTech): Wialon Platform

Travel Technology (TravelTech): HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) Travel

Wearable Technology (WearTech): Eulogy – Oura Ring 4

Websites: Air India Ltd

For full program details and the complete list of winners, visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/.

