Global Tech Awards Announces 2025 Best-of-Category Winners, Selected from Top Innovators Across All Three Seasons

The Global Tech Awards proudly reveals the 2025 Best-of-Category winners, chosen from the strongest performers across all three award seasons. This elite group showcases the most groundbreaking technologies and organizations driving progress worldwide.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards is proud to announce the Best of Category Winners for 2025, honoring the most outstanding companies and innovations from across the global technology landscape. This year's Best-of-Category honorees were specially selected from the winners of all three seasons of the 2025 program, representing the highest level of achievement among hundreds of exceptional entries. Across three competitive seasons, organizations from around the world showcased groundbreaking technologies that are transforming industries and driving global progress.
"The Best-of-Category winners represent the most exceptional innovations from across all three seasons of our 2025 program," said Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of Global Tech Awards. "These organizations have consistently demonstrated vision, impact, and excellence, setting new standards for technology worldwide."
2025 Global Tech Awards — Best of Category Winners
- Advertising Technology (AdTech): LG Ad Solutions
- Agricultural Technology (AgriTech): Enko
- Analytics Technology (AnalyticsTech): Kyvos Insights
- Animation Technology (AnimeTech): Motorica
- Application Programming Interface (API): SmartBear API Hub
- Art Technology (ArtTech): Art of Reason
- Artificial Intelligence (AI): Progress
- Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality (AR/VR/MR): Sscopy
- Automotive Technology (AutoTech): VuDrive by Jungo
- Banking Technology (BankTech): U.S. Bank ARES
- Beauty Technology (BeautyTech): adeia
- Big Data Technology (BigDataTech): Moonshot Biotech Pte. Ltd.
- Chatbots Technology (ChatBot): Klika Tech
- Climate Technology (ClimateTech): Jupiter Intelligence
- Cloud Technology (CloudTech): Guidewire Cloud Platform
- Consumer Technology (ConsumerTech): SorWil Technology Solutions
- Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech): NordPass
- Data Technology (DataTech): Lenses.io
- E-Commerce Technology (E-Commerce): Swap
- Education Technology (EdTech): SENET
- Energy Technology (EnergyTech): EPOCH Batteries
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Intuit Enterprise Suite
- Entertainment Technology (EntertainTech): Sohonet
- Events Technology (EventTech): GlobalMeet
- Female Technology (FemTech): Plan your baby
- Financial Technology (FinTech): Nest Bank S.A.
- Fitness Technology (FitTech): Speediance
- Food Technology (FoodTech): Ingredy
- Gaming Technology (GameTech): Generation Esports
- Government Technology (GovTech): Legis1
- Green Technology (GreenTech): Element Six
- Health Technology (HealthTech): miraDry, Inc.
- Home Technology (HomeTech): Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group
- Hospitality Technology (HospitalityTech): Guestara
- Human Resources Technology (HRTech): Kitney Toolkit
- Industrial Technology (IndustryTech): BlackPearl Technology
- Insurance Technology (InsurTech): SPLICE Software
- Internet of Things (IoT): floLIVE
- Legal Technology (LegalTech): Attorney Live
- Manufacturing Technology (ManuTech): SEERai by Galorath
- Marine Technology (MarineTech): OpenTug
- Marketing Technology (MarTech): pharosIQ
- Marketing & Advertising Technology (MADTech): Innervate
- Medical Technology (MedTech): Infermedica
- Mobile Apps: Hungry Studio – Block Blast!
- Music Technology (MusicTech): DigiScore
- NGO/Non-Profit Technology (Non-ProfitTech): Prozorro
- Nano Technology (NanoTech): Greentank Technologies
- Network Technology (NetworkTech): Atombeam
- Parenting Technology (ParentTech): Ask Yawn
- Productivity Technology (ProdTech): AgileWriter.ai®
- Property Technology (PropTech): Klika Tech
- Regulation Technology (RegTech): RegASK
- Restaurant Technology (RestaurantTech): PAR Technology
- Retail Technology (RetailTech): Perfect Corp.
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Turkcell – Sales Alert Robot
- Sales Technology (SalesTech): Bigtincan
- Space Technology (SpaceTech): Mission Space | ZOHAR
- Supply Chain & Logistics Technology (SupplyChainTech): Surgere
- Transportation Technology (TransportTech): Wialon Platform
- Travel Technology (TravelTech): HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) Travel
- Wearable Technology (WearTech): Eulogy – Oura Ring 4
- Websites: Air India Ltd
