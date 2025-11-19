Global Tech Awards Announces 57 Winners Across 35 Categories in the 2025 Season 3 Program

The Global Tech Awards proudly concludes Season 3 of its 2025 program, honoring groundbreaking achievements from across the global technology landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards, a leading international platform recognizing innovation and excellence in the technology sector, proudly announces the conclusion of its 2025 Season 3 program. This year, the awards saw exceptional participation from tech organizations worldwide, with entries representing 19 countries and spanning a remarkable range of emerging and established technology fields.

Following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an esteemed panel of industry judges, the Global Tech Awards is excited to honor 57 outstanding winners across 35 categories. These organizations demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact through their technological contributions.

"We continue to be inspired by the ingenuity and passion demonstrated by tech innovators around the world," said Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of Global Tech Awards. "The 2025 Season 3 winners truly embody the forward-thinking spirit that drives global progress in technology. Their achievements are not only impressive—they are shaping the future."

The Global Tech Awards will also host a pre-recorded virtual awards ceremony on December 17th 2025, where the Best of Category winners for all 2025 seasons will be officially revealed. This year's ceremony will be hosted by renowned professional presenter Amy McWhirter, known for her engaging on-camera presence and extensive work in global tech and corporate events.

Below are the winners for Global Tech Awards 2025 Season 3:

Advertising Technology (AdTech) - Doceree, MediaGo

Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) - Enko, Lykyn

Animation Technology (AnimeTech) - Motorica

Art Technology (ArtTech) - Art of Reason

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Skyhigh AI, SiMa.ai, Doceree, HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) Assist, Rwazi, HoloMe Interactive Panel, Progress, Broot AI, Klippa

Automotive Technology (AutoTech) - VuDrive by Jungo

Banking Technology (BankTech) - U.S. Bank ARES

Bio Technology (BioTech) - Moonshot Biotech Pte. Ltd.

Cloud Technology (CloudTech) - CloudTa

Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech) - Deceptive Bytes, Corsica Technologies

Data Technology (DataTech) - INSIG.AI, Lenses.io

Education Technology (EdTech) - Simplilearn Solutions

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) - Intuit Enterprise Suite

Events Technology (EventTech) - GlobalMeet

Financial Technology (FinTech) - EPSMomentum, NeuAnalytics, Nest Bank S. A., Ryder One

Food Technology (FoodTech) - Ingredy

Gaming Technology (GameTech) - TransPerfect Games

Government Technology (GovTech) - Legis1

Health Technology (HealthTech) - Fountain Life

Human Resources Technology (HRTech) - Evolve, Central IT, UpsideLMS, Global People Strategist, Cadient

Industrial Technology (IndustryTech) - Nyobolt

Internet of Things (IoT) - Quectel

Manufacturing Technology (ManuTech) - SEERai by Galorath

Mobile Apps >> Social Networking - Dion

Mobile Apps >> Travel & Local - Experience Chios

NGO/Non-Profit Technology (Non-ProfitTech) - Toresttech

Parenting Technology (ParentTech) - Ask Yawn, ChatLicense

Productivity Technology (ProdTech) - AgileWriter.ai®

Regulation Technology (RegTech)- RegASK, GlassHUB

Restaurant Technology (RestaurantTech) - PAR Technology

Retail Technology (RetailTech) - Ethosphere

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - Turkcell : Sales Alert Robot

Transportation Technology (TransportTech) - Wialon Platform

Travel Technology (TravelTech) - Upstream Works, HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) Travel

The Global Tech Awards continues to expand its global reach, offering a platform for tech organizations to showcase their accomplishments, gain international recognition, and connect with the broader tech community. This years program is proudly sponsored by Ken Systems Inc. and Santalum Technologies, whose generous support helped make this global recognition possible.

For more information about the awards, upcoming seasons, or to explore opportunities to participate or sponsor, please visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/ or email us at [email protected]

