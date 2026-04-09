Global Tech Awards Announces Winners of 2026 Season 1 Across 37 Technology Categories

The Global Tech Awards proudly concludes Season 1 of its 2026 program, honoring groundbreaking achievements from across the global technology landscape.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards, a leading international platform recognizing innovation and excellence in the technology sector, proudly announces the conclusion of its 2026 Season 1 program.
This year's program attracted hundreds of entries from tech companies and professionals representing 10 countries, demonstrating the continued global relevance and expanding reach of the awards platform. After a competitive evaluation process conducted by industry experts, the program has recognized 45 winners across 37 diverse technology categories, honoring exceptional solutions, leadership, and groundbreaking advancements.
"Season 1 of the 2026 Global Tech Awards showcased remarkable innovation from around the world," said program leadership. "The winners reflect the extraordinary progress being made across all areas of technology—from AI and cybersecurity to IoT, fintech, automation, sustainability, and more." The Global Tech Awards continue to highlight organizations and professionals shaping the future of technology, providing international recognition and a platform for accelerating their global impact.
Below are the 2026 Season 1 Winners:
Advertising Technology (AdTech): Attekmi
Artificial Intelligence (AI): NVIDIA DLSS 4.5
Automotive Technology (AutoTech): Auto AI by BCG X
Big Data Technology (BigDataTech): Radix IoT
Climate Technology (ClimateTech): Trellis Technologies
Communications Technology (CommTech): LeapXpert
Consumer Technology (ConsumerTech): Yuuda MOZA Neck
Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech): SOFTSWISS, Forcepoint
Data Technology (DataTech): Hitachi Vantara VSP One
Design Technology (DesignTech): DesignSpec
E-Commerce Technology (E-Commerce): Omnisend
Education Technology (EdTech): VitalSource, KAITLab, The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan
Energy Technology (EnergyTech): Airloom Energy
Energy Technology (EnergyTech): Valor
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Keychain
Events Technology (EventTech): Blast Rainbow 6 Munich Major
Gaming Technology (GameTech): NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs
Government Technology (GovTech): Blitz AI, The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan
Green Technology (GreenTech): Trellis Technologies
Health Technology (HealthTech): Noom, Inc.
Home Technology (HomeTech): Airzone Aidoo Pro
Internet of Things (IoT): floLIVE
Legal Technology (LegalTech): Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Suite 9, Turkcell
Manufacturing Technology (ManuTech): A-SAFE Monoplex Barriers (Generation 4)
Marine Technology (MarineTech): AnchorGuardian
Marketing Technology (MarTech): Omnisend
Mobile Apps — Finance: Nest Bank S.A. — N!Assistant
Mobile Apps — Health & Fitness: Noom, Inc.
Music Technology (MusicTech): Tuned Global
NGO / Non-Profit Technology (Non-ProfitTech): SafeScribe
Productivity Technology (ProdTech): HERE Enterprise Browser
Regulation Technology (RegTech): LeapXpert
Security Technology (SecureTech): 3D LiDAR AI Person Counter
Software as a Service (SaaS): Omnisend
Supply Chain & Logistics Technology (SupplyChainTech): Treefera
Transportation Technology (TransportTech): Estraints, Lytx
Travel Technology (TravelTech): SAP Concur
Wearable Technology (WearTech): VITATEX Smart Sleep T-Shirt
Wealth Technology (WealthTech): Owner.One
The Global Tech Awards continues to expand its global reach, offering a platform for tech organizations to showcase their accomplishments, gain international recognition, and connect with the broader tech community.For more information about the awards, upcoming seasons, or to explore opportunities to participate or sponsor, please visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/ or email us at [email protected]
Media Contact
Sirisha Lanka, Global Tech Awards, 1 5122211712, [email protected], https://www.globaltechaward.com/
SOURCE Global Tech Awards
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