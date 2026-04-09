Global Tech Awards Announces Winners of 2026 Season 1 Across 37 Technology Categories

The Global Tech Awards proudly concludes Season 1 of its 2026 program, honoring groundbreaking achievements from across the global technology landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards, a leading international platform recognizing innovation and excellence in the technology sector, proudly announces the conclusion of its 2026 Season 1 program.

This year's program attracted hundreds of entries from tech companies and professionals representing 10 countries, demonstrating the continued global relevance and expanding reach of the awards platform. After a competitive evaluation process conducted by industry experts, the program has recognized 45 winners across 37 diverse technology categories, honoring exceptional solutions, leadership, and groundbreaking advancements.

"Season 1 of the 2026 Global Tech Awards showcased remarkable innovation from around the world," said program leadership. "The winners reflect the extraordinary progress being made across all areas of technology—from AI and cybersecurity to IoT, fintech, automation, sustainability, and more." The Global Tech Awards continue to highlight organizations and professionals shaping the future of technology, providing international recognition and a platform for accelerating their global impact.

Below are the 2026 Season 1 Winners:

Advertising Technology (AdTech): Attekmi

Artificial Intelligence (AI): NVIDIA DLSS 4.5

Automotive Technology (AutoTech): Auto AI by BCG X

Big Data Technology (BigDataTech): Radix IoT

Climate Technology (ClimateTech): Trellis Technologies

Communications Technology (CommTech): LeapXpert

Consumer Technology (ConsumerTech): Yuuda MOZA Neck

Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech): SOFTSWISS, Forcepoint

Data Technology (DataTech): Hitachi Vantara VSP One

Design Technology (DesignTech): DesignSpec

E-Commerce Technology (E-Commerce): Omnisend

Education Technology (EdTech): VitalSource, KAITLab, The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan

Energy Technology (EnergyTech): Airloom Energy

Energy Technology (EnergyTech): Valor

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Keychain

Events Technology (EventTech): Blast Rainbow 6 Munich Major

Gaming Technology (GameTech): NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs

Government Technology (GovTech): Blitz AI, The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan

Green Technology (GreenTech): Trellis Technologies

Health Technology (HealthTech): Noom, Inc.

Home Technology (HomeTech): Airzone Aidoo Pro

Internet of Things (IoT): floLIVE

Legal Technology (LegalTech): Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Suite 9, Turkcell

Manufacturing Technology (ManuTech): A-SAFE Monoplex Barriers (Generation 4)

Marine Technology (MarineTech): AnchorGuardian

Marketing Technology (MarTech): Omnisend

Mobile Apps — Finance: Nest Bank S.A. — N!Assistant

Mobile Apps — Health & Fitness: Noom, Inc.

Music Technology (MusicTech): Tuned Global

NGO / Non-Profit Technology (Non-ProfitTech): SafeScribe

Productivity Technology (ProdTech): HERE Enterprise Browser

Regulation Technology (RegTech): LeapXpert

Security Technology (SecureTech): 3D LiDAR AI Person Counter

Software as a Service (SaaS): Omnisend

Supply Chain & Logistics Technology (SupplyChainTech): Treefera

Transportation Technology (TransportTech): Estraints, Lytx

Travel Technology (TravelTech): SAP Concur

Wearable Technology (WearTech): VITATEX Smart Sleep T-Shirt

Wealth Technology (WealthTech): Owner.One

The Global Tech Awards continues to expand its global reach, offering a platform for tech organizations to showcase their accomplishments, gain international recognition, and connect with the broader tech community.For more information about the awards, upcoming seasons, or to explore opportunities to participate or sponsor, please visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/ or email us at [email protected]

Media Contact

Sirisha Lanka, Global Tech Awards, 1 5122211712, [email protected], https://www.globaltechaward.com/

SOURCE Global Tech Awards