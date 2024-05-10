Global Traveler Announces 12th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Global Traveler

May 10, 2024, 09:00 ET

GT congratulates the winners in its May Leisure Travel Issue

YARDLEY, Pa., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, announced the winners of its 12th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its May Leisure Travel Issue. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.

Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers July 15, 2023–March 8, 2024, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.

"Congratulations to the winners in Global Traveler's 12th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Everyone looks forward to leisure travel and to be a provider that goes above and beyond for that subset consistently is a true testament to a brand," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know the best of the best in the travel industry, so this winners' list is undoubtedly a guide to planning your next trip. Congratulations, winners — these accolades are well-deserved."

Global Traveler once again named Special Achievement Awards alongside the Leisure Lifestyle Awards. PONANT won Outstanding Social Responsibility and Hilton Hotels & Resorts won Outstanding Innovations. Air Canada earned the Outstanding Environmental Initiatives recognition. The Outstanding Customized Services honor went to Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Global Traveler also honored Cruise Line of the Year. Congratulations to Windstar Cruises.

The winners will be celebrated at an event at The Union League of Philadelphia on May 16. Learn more about this year's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Global Traveler's May Leisure Travel Issue, available now in print and at globaltravelerusa.com. A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Historical Attractions, International
Greece
Third Consecutive Year

Best Historical Attractions, Domestic
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Best Beaches
Aruba

Best Adventure Destination, International
Thailand
Second Consecutive Year

Best Adventure Destination, Domestic
Alaska

Best Leisure Destination in the United States
Nashville, Tennessee
Second Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Africa
Zambia

Best Leisure Destination in Europe
Istanbul, Türkiye
Third Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Asia
Taipei, Taiwan

Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America
Panamá City, Panamá
Third Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Mexico
Tulum, Mexico

Best Leisure Destination for Groups
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Second Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in North America
Savannah, Georgia
Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in the World
Dublin, Ireland
Third Consecutive Year

Best North American Ski Destination
Telluride, Colorado
Sixth Consecutive Year

Best International Ski Destination
Whistler, British Columbia
Third Consecutive Year

Best Golf Destination
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

Best Caribbean Island/Destination
Dominican Republic
Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Island in Europe
Santorini
11th Consecutive Year

Best Island Pacific Rim
The Islands of Tahiti
Second Consecutive Year

Best Island in the United States
Amelia Island, Florida

Best Family Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean
Second Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Suites
Regent Suite, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Best Adventure Cruise Line
PONANT

Best Small-Ship Cruise Line
Windstar Cruises

Best Large-Ship Cruise Line
Cunard Line

Best River Cruise Line
AmaWaterways
Second Consecutive Year

Best American River Cruise
American Cruise Lines

Best Cruise Line Entertainment
Princess Cruises
Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Dining
Azamara
Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Spas
Virgin Voyages

Best Cruise Ship Excursions
Crystal Cruises

Best Cruise Line Rewards Program
Oceania Club, Oceania Cruises
Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Port
PortMiami
Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line to Alaska
Cunard Line
Second Consecutive Year

Best Expedition Cruises
PONANT

Best Cruise Line Caribbean Sailings
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Best World Cruise
Cunard Line
Second Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World
Meliá Hotels International
Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain Resorts
Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts

Best Pet-Friendly Hotels
Sonesta

Best Family Resort Chain in the World
Marriott Hotels
Third Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in the Caribbean
JW Marriott

Best Hotel Chain in Thailand
Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain
Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Hyatt Ziva

Best Tour Operator
Abercrombie & Kent
Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport for Layovers
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport for Recreation
Orlando International Airport
Second Consecutive Year

Best Stopover Program
TAP Air Portugal
Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Airline
Air Tahiti Nui
Second Consecutive Year

Best Eco-Friendly Airline
United Airlines
Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment
Air Canada
Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airline Onboard Menu
Korean Air First Class

Best Premium-Economy Class
Air Canada
Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Credit Card
Chase Aeroplan® Card
Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline Affinity Credit Card for Leisure
United QuestSM Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Credit Card
Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America

Best Hotel Affinity Credit Card for Leisure
IHG One Rewards Premier Card

Best Luxury Vehicle
Mercedes-Benz

Favorite Luxury Watch Brand
TAG Heuer

Best Leisure Car Rental
Hertz
Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Destination Jewelry Brand
Dune Jewelry

Best Liquor Brand
Bacardi

Special Achievement Awards

Outstanding Social Responsibility
PONANT

Outstanding Customized Services
Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Outstanding Environmental Initiatives
Air Canada

Outstanding Innovations
Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Cruise Line of the Year
Windstar Cruises

Quint Status (Celebrating five consecutive wins in the same category)

Best Weekend Destination in North America
Savannah, Georgia
Fifth Consecutive Year

For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

About Global Traveler
With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 80 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 210 nights per year. Special editions complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About globaltravelerusa.com
globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

