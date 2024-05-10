Global Traveler Announces 12th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

GT congratulates the winners in its May Leisure Travel Issue
YARDLEY, Pa., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, announced the winners of its 12th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its May Leisure Travel Issue. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.
Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers July 15, 2023–March 8, 2024, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.
"Congratulations to the winners in Global Traveler's 12th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Everyone looks forward to leisure travel and to be a provider that goes above and beyond for that subset consistently is a true testament to a brand," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know the best of the best in the travel industry, so this winners' list is undoubtedly a guide to planning your next trip. Congratulations, winners — these accolades are well-deserved."
Global Traveler once again named Special Achievement Awards alongside the Leisure Lifestyle Awards. PONANT won Outstanding Social Responsibility and Hilton Hotels & Resorts won Outstanding Innovations. Air Canada earned the Outstanding Environmental Initiatives recognition. The Outstanding Customized Services honor went to Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Global Traveler also honored Cruise Line of the Year. Congratulations to Windstar Cruises.
The winners will be celebrated at an event at The Union League of Philadelphia on May 16. Learn more about this year's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Global Traveler's May Leisure Travel Issue, available now in print and at globaltravelerusa.com. A complete list of winners is as follows:
Best Historical Attractions, International
Greece
Third Consecutive Year
Best Historical Attractions, Domestic
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Best Beaches
Aruba
Best Adventure Destination, International
Thailand
Second Consecutive Year
Best Adventure Destination, Domestic
Alaska
Best Leisure Destination in the United States
Nashville, Tennessee
Second Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Africa
Zambia
Best Leisure Destination in Europe
Istanbul, Türkiye
Third Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Asia
Taipei, Taiwan
Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America
Panamá City, Panamá
Third Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Mexico
Tulum, Mexico
Best Leisure Destination for Groups
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Second Consecutive Year
Best Weekend Destination in North America
Savannah, Georgia
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Weekend Destination in the World
Dublin, Ireland
Third Consecutive Year
Best North American Ski Destination
Telluride, Colorado
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best International Ski Destination
Whistler, British Columbia
Third Consecutive Year
Best Golf Destination
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
Best Caribbean Island/Destination
Dominican Republic
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Island in Europe
Santorini
11th Consecutive Year
Best Island Pacific Rim
The Islands of Tahiti
Second Consecutive Year
Best Island in the United States
Amelia Island, Florida
Best Family Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean
Second Consecutive Year
Best Luxury Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Suites
Regent Suite, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®
Best Adventure Cruise Line
PONANT
Best Small-Ship Cruise Line
Windstar Cruises
Best Large-Ship Cruise Line
Cunard Line
Best River Cruise Line
AmaWaterways
Second Consecutive Year
Best American River Cruise
American Cruise Lines
Best Cruise Line Entertainment
Princess Cruises
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Dining
Azamara
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Spas
Virgin Voyages
Best Cruise Ship Excursions
Crystal Cruises
Best Cruise Line Rewards Program
Oceania Club, Oceania Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Port
PortMiami
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line to Alaska
Cunard Line
Second Consecutive Year
Best Expedition Cruises
PONANT
Best Cruise Line Caribbean Sailings
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Best World Cruise
Cunard Line
Second Consecutive Year
Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World
Meliá Hotels International
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain Resorts
Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts
Best Pet-Friendly Hotels
Sonesta
Best Family Resort Chain in the World
Marriott Hotels
Third Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in the Caribbean
JW Marriott
Best Hotel Chain in Thailand
Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain
Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Hyatt Ziva
Best Tour Operator
Abercrombie & Kent
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airport for Layovers
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airport for Recreation
Orlando International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Stopover Program
TAP Air Portugal
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Airline
Air Tahiti Nui
Second Consecutive Year
Best Eco-Friendly Airline
United Airlines
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment
Air Canada
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airline Onboard Menu
Korean Air First Class
Best Premium-Economy Class
Air Canada
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Credit Card
Chase Aeroplan® Card
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline Affinity Credit Card for Leisure
United QuestSM Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Credit Card
Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America
Best Hotel Affinity Credit Card for Leisure
IHG One Rewards Premier Card
Best Luxury Vehicle
Mercedes-Benz
Favorite Luxury Watch Brand
TAG Heuer
Best Leisure Car Rental
Hertz
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Destination Jewelry Brand
Dune Jewelry
Best Liquor Brand
Bacardi
Special Achievement Awards
Outstanding Social Responsibility
PONANT
Outstanding Customized Services
Regent Seven Seas Cruises®
Outstanding Environmental Initiatives
Air Canada
Outstanding Innovations
Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Cruise Line of the Year
Windstar Cruises
Quint Status (Celebrating five consecutive wins in the same category)
Best Weekend Destination in North America
Savannah, Georgia
Fifth Consecutive Year
For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.
About Global Traveler
With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 80 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 210 nights per year. Special editions complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.
About globaltravelerusa.com
globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.
