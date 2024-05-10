Global Traveler Announces 12th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

GT congratulates the winners in its May Leisure Travel Issue

YARDLEY, Pa., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, announced the winners of its 12th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its May Leisure Travel Issue. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.

Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers July 15, 2023–March 8, 2024, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.

"Congratulations to the winners in Global Traveler's 12th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Everyone looks forward to leisure travel and to be a provider that goes above and beyond for that subset consistently is a true testament to a brand," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know the best of the best in the travel industry, so this winners' list is undoubtedly a guide to planning your next trip. Congratulations, winners — these accolades are well-deserved."

Global Traveler once again named Special Achievement Awards alongside the Leisure Lifestyle Awards. PONANT won Outstanding Social Responsibility and Hilton Hotels & Resorts won Outstanding Innovations. Air Canada earned the Outstanding Environmental Initiatives recognition. The Outstanding Customized Services honor went to Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Global Traveler also honored Cruise Line of the Year. Congratulations to Windstar Cruises.

The winners will be celebrated at an event at The Union League of Philadelphia on May 16. Learn more about this year's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Global Traveler's May Leisure Travel Issue, available now in print and at globaltravelerusa.com. A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Historical Attractions, International

Greece

Third Consecutive Year

Best Historical Attractions, Domestic

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Best Beaches

Aruba

Best Adventure Destination, International

Thailand

Second Consecutive Year

Best Adventure Destination, Domestic

Alaska

Best Leisure Destination in the United States

Nashville, Tennessee

Second Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Africa

Zambia

Best Leisure Destination in Europe

Istanbul, Türkiye

Third Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Asia

Taipei, Taiwan

Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America

Panamá City, Panamá

Third Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Mexico

Tulum, Mexico

Best Leisure Destination for Groups

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Second Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in North America

Savannah, Georgia

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in the World

Dublin, Ireland

Third Consecutive Year

Best North American Ski Destination

Telluride, Colorado

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best International Ski Destination

Whistler, British Columbia

Third Consecutive Year

Best Golf Destination

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

Best Caribbean Island/Destination

Dominican Republic

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Island in Europe

Santorini

11th Consecutive Year

Best Island Pacific Rim

The Islands of Tahiti

Second Consecutive Year

Best Island in the United States

Amelia Island, Florida

Best Family Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean

Second Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Cruise Line

Seabourn Cruise Line

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Suites

Regent Suite, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Best Adventure Cruise Line

PONANT

Best Small-Ship Cruise Line

Windstar Cruises

Best Large-Ship Cruise Line

Cunard Line

Best River Cruise Line

AmaWaterways

Second Consecutive Year

Best American River Cruise

American Cruise Lines

Best Cruise Line Entertainment

Princess Cruises

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Dining

Azamara

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Spas

Virgin Voyages

Best Cruise Ship Excursions

Crystal Cruises

Best Cruise Line Rewards Program

Oceania Club, Oceania Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Port

PortMiami

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line to Alaska

Cunard Line

Second Consecutive Year

Best Expedition Cruises

PONANT

Best Cruise Line Caribbean Sailings

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Best World Cruise

Cunard Line

Second Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World

Meliá Hotels International

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain Resorts

Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts

Best Pet-Friendly Hotels

Sonesta

Best Family Resort Chain in the World

Marriott Hotels

Third Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in the Caribbean

JW Marriott

Best Hotel Chain in Thailand

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Best All-Inclusive Resorts

Hyatt Ziva

Best Tour Operator

Abercrombie & Kent

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport for Layovers

iGA Istanbul Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport for Recreation

Orlando International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Stopover Program

TAP Air Portugal

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Airline

Air Tahiti Nui

Second Consecutive Year

Best Eco-Friendly Airline

United Airlines

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment

Air Canada

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airline Onboard Menu

Korean Air First Class

Best Premium-Economy Class

Air Canada

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Credit Card

Chase Aeroplan® Card

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline Affinity Credit Card for Leisure

United QuestSM Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Credit Card

Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America

Best Hotel Affinity Credit Card for Leisure

IHG One Rewards Premier Card

Best Luxury Vehicle

Mercedes-Benz

Favorite Luxury Watch Brand

TAG Heuer

Best Leisure Car Rental

Hertz

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Destination Jewelry Brand

Dune Jewelry

Best Liquor Brand

Bacardi

Special Achievement Awards

Outstanding Social Responsibility

PONANT

Outstanding Customized Services

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Outstanding Environmental Initiatives

Air Canada

Outstanding Innovations

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Cruise Line of the Year

Windstar Cruises

Quint Status (Celebrating five consecutive wins in the same category)

Best Weekend Destination in North America

Savannah, Georgia

Fifth Consecutive Year

For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

