Global Traveler Announces 13th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

GT congratulates the winners in its May Leisure Travel Issue

YARDLEY, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, announces the winners of its 13th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its May Leisure Travel Issue. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.

Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers Sept. 20, 2024–Jan. 30, 2025, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.

"This year, it's lucky No. 13 for our Leisure Lifestyle Awards! Choosing where to spend hard-earned time off is not a decision to be taken lightly; these winners know the value of travelers' time and money and they continue to elevate the experience and go above and beyond. Congratulations to the winners," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know the best of the best in the travel industry, so these accolades are well-deserved."

Global Traveler once again named Special Achievement Awards alongside the Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Scenic Group won Outstanding Social Responsibility and United Airlines won Outstanding Innovations. Maxx Royal Resorts earned the Outstanding Environmental Initiatives recognition. The Outstanding Customized Services honor went to Explora Journeys.

Global Traveler also honored Cruise Line of the Year. Congratulations to Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The winners will be celebrated at an event at InterContinental Miami on May 22. Learn more about this year's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Global Traveler's May Leisure Travel Issue, available now in print and at globaltravelerusa.com.

A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Historical Attractions, International

Greece

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Historical Attractions, Domestic

New Orleans, Louisiana

Best Beaches

Aruba

Second Consecutive Year

Best Adventure Destination, International

Jordan

Best Adventure Destination, Domestic

Asheville, North Carolina

Best Leisure Destination in the United States

Charleston, South Carolina

Best Leisure Destination in Africa

Zambia

Second Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Europe

İstanbul, Türkiye

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Asia

Seoul, South Korea

Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America

Panamá City, Panamá

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico

Best Leisure Destination for Groups

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Third Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in North America

Savannah, Georgia

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in the World

Dublin, Ireland

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best North American Ski Destination

Telluride, Colorado

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best International Ski Destination

Whistler, British Columbia

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Golf Destination

Pinehurst Resort

Best Caribbean Island/Destination

Dominican Republic

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Island in Europe

Santorini

12th Consecutive Year

Best Island in the Pacific Rim

The Islands of Tahiti

Third Consecutive Year

Best Island in the United States

Amelia Island, Florida

Second Consecutive Year

Best New Ship

Explora I from Explora Journeys

Best Luxury Cruise Line

PONANT EXPLORATIONS

Best Cruise Line Suites

Regent Suite, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Second Consecutive Year

Best Small-Ship Cruise Line

Silversea Cruises

Best Large-Ship Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Best River Cruise Line

AmaWaterways

Third Consecutive Year

Best River Cruise Lines Cabins

Scenic Group

Best American River Cruise

American Cruise Lines

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Entertainment

Princess Cruises

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Dining

Oceania Cruises

Best Cruise Line Spas

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Best Cruise Ship Excursions

Crystal Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Rewards Program

Seven Seas Society, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Best Cruise Port

PortMiami

Third Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line to Alaska

Princess Cruises

Best Expedition Cruises

HX Expeditions

Best Cruise Line Caribbean Sailings

Windstar Cruises

Best World Cruise

Holland America Line

Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World

Meliá Hotels International

Third Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Best Pet-Friendly Hotels

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Best Hotel Chain in the Caribbean

Meliá Hotels International

Best Hotel Chain in Hawai'i and the South Pacific

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain

Kimpton

Best All-Inclusive Resorts

Hyatt Ziva

Second Consecutive Year

Best Tour Operator

Globus

Best Airport for Layovers

Miami International Airport

Best Stopover Program

TAP Air Portugal

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Airline

Aeromexico

Best Eco-Friendly Airline

United Airlines

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment

STARLUX Airlines

Best Airline Onboard Menu

Korean Air First Class

Best Premium-Economy Class

Delta Air Lines

Best Leisure Credit Card

Chase Aeroplan® Card

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline Affinity Credit Card for Leisure

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

Best Hotel Affinity Credit Card for Leisure

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Credit Card

Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America

Second Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Vehicle

Lucid Motors

Best Leisure Car Rental

Hertz

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Destination Jewelry Brand

Dune Jewelry

Second Consecutive Year

Best Liquor Brand

Patrón

Special Achievement Awards

Outstanding Social Responsibility

Scenic Group

Outstanding Customized Services

Explora Journeys

Outstanding Environmental Initiatives

Maxx Royal Resorts

Outstanding Innovations

United Airlines

Cruise Line of the Year

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

