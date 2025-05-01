Global Traveler Announces 13th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

GT congratulates the winners in its May Leisure Travel Issue
YARDLEY, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, announces the winners of its 13th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its May Leisure Travel Issue. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.
Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers Sept. 20, 2024–Jan. 30, 2025, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.
"This year, it's lucky No. 13 for our Leisure Lifestyle Awards! Choosing where to spend hard-earned time off is not a decision to be taken lightly; these winners know the value of travelers' time and money and they continue to elevate the experience and go above and beyond. Congratulations to the winners," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know the best of the best in the travel industry, so these accolades are well-deserved."
Global Traveler once again named Special Achievement Awards alongside the Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Scenic Group won Outstanding Social Responsibility and United Airlines won Outstanding Innovations. Maxx Royal Resorts earned the Outstanding Environmental Initiatives recognition. The Outstanding Customized Services honor went to Explora Journeys.
Global Traveler also honored Cruise Line of the Year. Congratulations to Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The winners will be celebrated at an event at InterContinental Miami on May 22. Learn more about this year's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Global Traveler's May Leisure Travel Issue, available now in print and at globaltravelerusa.com.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
Best Historical Attractions, International
Greece
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Historical Attractions, Domestic
New Orleans, Louisiana
Best Beaches
Aruba
Second Consecutive Year
Best Adventure Destination, International
Jordan
Best Adventure Destination, Domestic
Asheville, North Carolina
Best Leisure Destination in the United States
Charleston, South Carolina
Best Leisure Destination in Africa
Zambia
Second Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Europe
İstanbul, Türkiye
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Asia
Seoul, South Korea
Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America
Panamá City, Panamá
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Mexico
Los Cabos, Mexico
Best Leisure Destination for Groups
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Third Consecutive Year
Best Weekend Destination in North America
Savannah, Georgia
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Weekend Destination in the World
Dublin, Ireland
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best North American Ski Destination
Telluride, Colorado
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best International Ski Destination
Whistler, British Columbia
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Golf Destination
Pinehurst Resort
Best Caribbean Island/Destination
Dominican Republic
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Island in Europe
Santorini
12th Consecutive Year
Best Island in the Pacific Rim
The Islands of Tahiti
Third Consecutive Year
Best Island in the United States
Amelia Island, Florida
Second Consecutive Year
Best New Ship
Explora I from Explora Journeys
Best Luxury Cruise Line
PONANT EXPLORATIONS
Best Cruise Line Suites
Regent Suite, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®
Second Consecutive Year
Best Small-Ship Cruise Line
Silversea Cruises
Best Large-Ship Cruise Line
Princess Cruises
Best River Cruise Line
AmaWaterways
Third Consecutive Year
Best River Cruise Lines Cabins
Scenic Group
Best American River Cruise
American Cruise Lines
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Entertainment
Princess Cruises
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Dining
Oceania Cruises
Best Cruise Line Spas
Regent Seven Seas Cruises®
Best Cruise Ship Excursions
Crystal Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Rewards Program
Seven Seas Society, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®
Best Cruise Port
PortMiami
Third Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line to Alaska
Princess Cruises
Best Expedition Cruises
HX Expeditions
Best Cruise Line Caribbean Sailings
Windstar Cruises
Best World Cruise
Holland America Line
Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World
Meliá Hotels International
Third Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain Resorts
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Best Pet-Friendly Hotels
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Best Hotel Chain in the Caribbean
Meliá Hotels International
Best Hotel Chain in Hawai'i and the South Pacific
Outrigger Resorts & Hotels
Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain
Kimpton
Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Hyatt Ziva
Second Consecutive Year
Best Tour Operator
Globus
Best Airport for Layovers
Miami International Airport
Best Stopover Program
TAP Air Portugal
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Airline
Aeromexico
Best Eco-Friendly Airline
United Airlines
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment
STARLUX Airlines
Best Airline Onboard Menu
Korean Air First Class
Best Premium-Economy Class
Delta Air Lines
Best Leisure Credit Card
Chase Aeroplan® Card
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline Affinity Credit Card for Leisure
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America
Best Hotel Affinity Credit Card for Leisure
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Credit Card
Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America
Second Consecutive Year
Best Luxury Vehicle
Lucid Motors
Best Leisure Car Rental
Hertz
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Destination Jewelry Brand
Dune Jewelry
Second Consecutive Year
Best Liquor Brand
Patrón
Special Achievement Awards
Outstanding Social Responsibility
Scenic Group
Outstanding Customized Services
Explora Journeys
Outstanding Environmental Initiatives
Maxx Royal Resorts
Outstanding Innovations
United Airlines
Cruise Line of the Year
Regent Seven Seas Cruises®
