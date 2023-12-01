Global Traveler Announces 20th Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

GT Tested Reader Survey awards reaches milestone as it names the top in the travel industry for the 20th year
YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results are in! For the milestone 20th consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 20,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.
The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2023 survey ran Dec. 6, 2022–Aug. 31, 2023. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2023 issue, available now.
"Wow, 20 years of GT Tested Reader Survey awards — it's an amazing accomplishment and we're extremely proud to reach this milestone. As it has been for the last two decades, it's an honor to acknowledge those in the travel industry that are the cream of the crop," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "A huge thank you to our readers who vote yearly in the survey; they know the best of the best and, each year, the winners' list reflects that knowledge. I'm proud of our team's hard work every year on the awards. Here's to continued travel success in 2024 and for the next 20 years. Congratulations to all the accomplished winners!"
This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 13, at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. For more information, check out the December 2023 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
Best Overall Airline in the World
Singapore Airlines
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline Alliance
oneworld
14th Consecutive Year
Best Aircraft Type
Boeing 787
Best Airline Website
aa.com
Seventh Consecutive Year
Fastest-Growing Airline, Trans-Pacific
All Nippon Airways
Best Airline for International First Class
Air France
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Business Class
Turkish Airlines
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Domestic First Class
American Airlines
Best Airline Lounges
Delta Sky Club®
Best Airline for Onboard Service
Asiana Airlines
20th Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Flight Attendants
Asiana Airlines
20th Consecutive Year
Best Airline Cuisine
Korean Air
Best Flight Attendant Uniforms
Air France
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Business-Class Seat Design
Korean Air
Best Airline for First-Class Seat Design
Air France
Second Consecutive Year
Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers
Turkish Airlines Corporate Club®
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness
Air Canada
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus®
20th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level Program
United Airlines, MileagePlus® - Premier 1K
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program
United MileagePlus®
11th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption
Korean Air SKYPASS
Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service
American Airlines AAdvantage®
Best Airline in North America
Air Canada
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Airline to South & Central America
LATAM Airlines Group
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
14th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in the South Pacific
Air Tahiti Nui
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Europe
TAP Air Portugal
13th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Eastern Europe
LOT Polish Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Africa
Royal Air Maroc
Best Airline in the Middle East
Gulf Air
Best Airline in North Asia
China Airlines
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India
Air India
10th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in China
Xiamen Airlines
Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand
Qantas
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline to Japan
Japan Airlines
Third Consecutive Year
Best Trans-Atlantic Airline
United Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Best Trans-Pacific Airline
Cathay Pacific Airways
Best Overall Airport in the World
iGA Istanbul Airport
Best Airport in North America
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
20th Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Best Airport in the Middle East
Hamad International Airport
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Airport in South America
El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Africa
O. R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents
Turkish Airlines
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Airport Dining
iGA Istanbul Airport
Best Airport Shopping
iGA Istanbul Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport
Sarasota Bradenton SRQ
Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World
Dubai Duty Free
17th Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in Africa
O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa
Second Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East
Dubai Duty Free
Second Consecutive Year
Best Individual Hotel in the World
Address Hotel Downtown, Dubai
Best International Hotel Chain
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Best Domestic Hotel Chain
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Best Lifestyle Hotel
Aloft Hotels
Second Consecutive Year
Best MICE Hotel
LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL
Ninth Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Website
ihg.com
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World
IHG One Rewards
19th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program
IHG One Rewards Club - Diamond Elite
Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Program
Hilton Honors
Best Frequent-Stay Award Redemption
Marriott Bonvoy
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service
Marriott Bonvoy
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in the United States
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
13th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in Asia
Mandarin Oriental, Taipei
Best Hotel in South Korea
LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL
12th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in Japan
Iraph Sui Hotel, Miyako Okinawa
Best Hotel in Singapore
Raffles Hotel Singapore
Best Hotel Chain in Asia
Anantara Hotels & Resorts
Best Hotel in Europe
Six Senses Douro Valley, Portugal
Best Hotel Chain in Europe
The St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in Latin America
Fiesta Americana Travelty
Best Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Travelty
13th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East
Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in the Middle East
Emirates Palace Hotel
Best Overseas Delivery Program
Volvo
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Rental Car Company
Hertz
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airport Parking
The Parking Spot
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Tourism Destination
Greece
Third Consecutive Year
Best MICE City
Seoul
Ninth Consecutive Year
Best WiFi Service
Intelsat (Gogo
Commercial Aviation)
Best Luggage Brand
Briggs & Riley
Best Hotel App
Marriott Bonvoy
Best Airline App
Delta Air Lines
Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business Program
IHG Business Edge
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Offshore Business Location
Cayman Islands
Best Travel Insurance Company
Allianz Travel
Second Consecutive Year
Best Rail Service/Provider
Alaska Railroad
Best Overall Credit Card
United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Small-Business Credit Card
CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®
Best Credit Card Special Events
United Card Event for Chase Cardmembers
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Credit Card Rewards Program
United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Credit Card Design
Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®
Best New Credit Card Launch
My GM Rewards CardTM by Goldman Sachs Mastercard
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card
IHG One Rewards Traveler Card
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Promotions
IHG One Rewards Premier Card
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Benefits
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Third Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Redemptions
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America
12th consecutive year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Promotions
United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Benefits
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemptions
United ExplorerSM Card from Chase
11th Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card
Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America
About the Survey
Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 6, 2022–Aug. 31, 2023. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.
