Global Traveler Announces 20th Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

GT Tested Reader Survey awards reaches milestone as it names the top in the travel industry for the 20th year

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results are in! For the milestone 20th consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 20,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.

The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2023 survey ran Dec. 6, 2022–Aug. 31, 2023. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2023 issue, available now.

"Wow, 20 years of GT Tested Reader Survey awards — it's an amazing accomplishment and we're extremely proud to reach this milestone. As it has been for the last two decades, it's an honor to acknowledge those in the travel industry that are the cream of the crop," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "A huge thank you to our readers who vote yearly in the survey; they know the best of the best and, each year, the winners' list reflects that knowledge. I'm proud of our team's hard work every year on the awards. Here's to continued travel success in 2024 and for the next 20 years. Congratulations to all the accomplished winners!"

This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 13, at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. For more information, check out the December 2023 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Overall Airline in the World

Singapore Airlines

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline Alliance

oneworld

14th Consecutive Year

Best Aircraft Type

Boeing 787

Best Airline Website

aa.com

Seventh Consecutive Year

Fastest-Growing Airline, Trans-Pacific

All Nippon Airways

Best Airline for International First Class

Air France

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Business Class

Turkish Airlines

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Domestic First Class

American Airlines

Best Airline Lounges

Delta Sky Club®

Best Airline for Onboard Service

Asiana Airlines

20th Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Flight Attendants

Asiana Airlines

20th Consecutive Year

Best Airline Cuisine

Korean Air

Best Flight Attendant Uniforms

Air France

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Business-Class Seat Design

Korean Air

Best Airline for First-Class Seat Design

Air France

Second Consecutive Year

Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers

Turkish Airlines Corporate Club®

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness

Air Canada

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus®

20th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level Program

United Airlines, MileagePlus® - Premier 1K

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program

United MileagePlus®

11th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption

Korean Air SKYPASS

Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service

American Airlines AAdvantage®

Best Airline in North America

Air Canada

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Airline to South & Central America

LATAM Airlines Group

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

14th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in the South Pacific

Air Tahiti Nui

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Europe

TAP Air Portugal

13th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Eastern Europe

LOT Polish Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Africa

Royal Air Maroc

Best Airline in the Middle East

Gulf Air

Best Airline in North Asia

China Airlines

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India

Air India

10th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in China

Xiamen Airlines

Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand

Qantas

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline to Japan

Japan Airlines

Third Consecutive Year

Best Trans-Atlantic Airline

United Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Best Trans-Pacific Airline

Cathay Pacific Airways

Best Overall Airport in the World

iGA Istanbul Airport

Best Airport in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

20th Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Best Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Airport in South America

El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Africa

O. R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents

Turkish Airlines

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Airport Dining

iGA Istanbul Airport

Best Airport Shopping

iGA Istanbul Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport

Sarasota Bradenton SRQ

Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World

Dubai Duty Free

17th Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in Africa

O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

Second Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East

Dubai Duty Free

Second Consecutive Year

Best Individual Hotel in the World

Address Hotel Downtown, Dubai

Best International Hotel Chain

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Best Domestic Hotel Chain

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Best Lifestyle Hotel

Aloft Hotels

Second Consecutive Year

Best MICE Hotel

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL

Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Website

ihg.com

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World

IHG One Rewards

19th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program

IHG One Rewards Club - Diamond Elite

Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Program

Hilton Honors

Best Frequent-Stay Award Redemption

Marriott Bonvoy

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service

Marriott Bonvoy

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in the United States

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

13th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in Asia

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei

Best Hotel in South Korea

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL

12th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in Japan

Iraph Sui Hotel, Miyako Okinawa

Best Hotel in Singapore

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Best Hotel Chain in Asia

Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Best Hotel in Europe

Six Senses Douro Valley, Portugal

Best Hotel Chain in Europe

The St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Latin America

Fiesta Americana Travelty

Best Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Travelty

13th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in the Middle East

Emirates Palace Hotel

Best Overseas Delivery Program

Volvo

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Rental Car Company

Hertz

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport Parking

The Parking Spot

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Tourism Destination

Greece

Third Consecutive Year

Best MICE City

Seoul

Ninth Consecutive Year

Best WiFi Service

Intelsat (Gogo

Commercial Aviation)

Best Luggage Brand

Briggs & Riley

Best Hotel App

Marriott Bonvoy

Best Airline App

Delta Air Lines

Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business Program

IHG Business Edge

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Offshore Business Location

Cayman Islands

Best Travel Insurance Company

Allianz Travel

Second Consecutive Year

Best Rail Service/Provider

Alaska Railroad

Best Overall Credit Card

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Small-Business Credit Card

CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®

Best Credit Card Special Events

United Card Event for Chase Cardmembers

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Credit Card Rewards Program

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Credit Card Design

Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®

Best New Credit Card Launch

My GM Rewards CardTM by Goldman Sachs Mastercard

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card

IHG One Rewards Traveler Card

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Promotions

IHG One Rewards Premier Card

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Benefits

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase

Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Redemptions

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

12th consecutive year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Promotions

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Benefits

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemptions

United ExplorerSM Card from Chase

11th Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card

Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America

About the Survey

Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 6, 2022–Aug. 31, 2023. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.

