Global Traveler Announces 21st Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results are in! For the 21st consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 20,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.

The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2023 survey ran Dec. 13, 2023–Aug. 31, 2024. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2024 issue, available now.

"We're so proud to celebrate the 21st GT Tested Reader Survey awards — the length of our survey is a testament to its strength and position in the industry. As always, it's an honor to acknowledge those winning brands in the travel industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Our readers who vote yearly in the survey truly make this what it is; they know the best when they experience it and they are the most-qualified judges. The winners' list reflects their knowledge and expertise. Congratulations to all the accomplished winners!"

This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 11, at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. The event will also honor the 2024 winners of Wines on the Wing airline survey, previously announced in August 2024. For more information, check out the December 2024 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Overall Airline in the World

Singapore Airlines

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airline Alliance

oneworld

15th Consecutive Year

Best Aircraft Type

Airbus A350

Best Airline Website

delta.com

Fastest-Growing Airline, Trans-Pacific

Japan Airlines

Best Airline for International First Class

Cathay Pacific Airways

Best Airline for Business Class

Turkish Airlines

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Domestic First Class

Delta Air Lines

Best Airline Lounges

Delta Sky Club®

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Onboard Service

Korean Air

Best Airline for Flight Attendants

Asiana Airlines

21st Consecutive Year

Best Airline Cuisine

Turkish Airlines

Best Flight Attendant Uniforms

Air France

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Business-Class Seat Design

Cathay Pacific Airways

Best Airline for First-Class Seat Design

Air France

Third Consecutive Year

Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers

Turkish Airlines Corporate Club®

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness

Qatar Airways

Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus®

21st Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level Program

United Airlines, MileagePlus® – Premier 1K

Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program

United MileagePlus®

12th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption

Korean Air SKYPASS

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service

Air Canada Aeroplan

Best Airline in North America

Air Canada

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airline to South & Central America

Copa Airlines

Best Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

15th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in the South Pacific

Air Tahiti Nui

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Europe

TAP Air Portugal

14th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Eastern Europe

Air Serbia

Best Airline in Africa

Royal Air Maroc

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline in the Middle East

Etihad Airways

Best Airline in North Asia

China Airlines

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India

Air India

11th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in China

Air China

Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand

Fiji Airways

Best Airline to Japan

Japan Airlines

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Trans-Atlantic Airline

British Airways

Best Trans-Pacific Airline

Cathay Pacific Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Best Overall Airport in the World

Hamad International Airport, Doha

Best Airport in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

21st Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport, Doha

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Airport in South America

El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Africa

O. R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents

Turkish Airlines

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Best Airport Shopping

iGA Istanbul Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World

Dubai Duty Free

18th Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in Africa

O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

Third Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East

Dubai Duty Free

Third Consecutive Year

Best Individual Hotel in the World

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Best International Hotel Chain

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Best Domestic Hotel Chain

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Best Lifestyle Hotel

Andaz

Best MICE Hotel

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas

Best Hotel Website

ihg.com

Third Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World

IHG One Rewards

20th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program

IHG One Rewards - Diamond Elite

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Program

Hilton Honors

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Award Redemption

Marriott Bonvoy

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service

IHG One Rewards

Best Hotel in the United States

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

14th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in Asia

The Peninsula Shanghai

Best Hotel in South Korea

The Shilla, Seoul

Best Hotel in Japan

Park Hyatt Tokyo

Best Hotel in Singapore

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Asia

Taj Hotels

Best Hotel in Europe

The Peninsula London

Best Hotel Chain in Europe

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Latin America

Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

14th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East

One&Only Resorts

Best Hotel in the Middle East

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai

Best Overseas Delivery Program

Porsche

Best Rental Car Company

Hertz

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airport Parking

WallyPark

Best Tourism Destination

Greece

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best MICE City

Seoul

10th Consecutive Year

Best WiFi Service

Intelsat (Gogo Commercial Aviation)

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Luggage Brand

Briggs & Riley

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel App

Marriott Bonvoy

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline App

Delta Air Lines

Second Consecutive Year

Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business Program

IHG® Business Edge

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Offshore Business Location

British Virgin Islands

Best Travel Insurance Company

UnitedHealthcare Global

Best Rail Service/Provider

Alaska Railroad

Second Consecutive Year

Best Overall Credit Card

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Small-Business Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Card from Chase

Best Credit Card Rewards Program

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Credit Card Design

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase

Best New Credit Card Launch

The Wells Fargo Autograph JourneySM Visa Card

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card

IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Promotions

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Benefits

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Redemptions

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

13th consecutive year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Promotions

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Benefits

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemptions

United ExplorerSM Card from Chase

12th Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card

Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America

Second Consecutive Year

Special Publisher's Award: Fastest-Developing MICE City

Gyeonggi

About the Survey

Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 13, 2023–Aug. 31, 2024. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.

About Global Traveler

With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 80 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 210 nights per year. Special editions complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About globaltravelerusa.com

globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

