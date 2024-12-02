Global Traveler Announces 21st Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

GT Tested Reader Survey awards names the top in the travel industry for the 21st year
YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results are in! For the 21st consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 20,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.
The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2023 survey ran Dec. 13, 2023–Aug. 31, 2024. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2024 issue, available now.
"We're so proud to celebrate the 21st GT Tested Reader Survey awards — the length of our survey is a testament to its strength and position in the industry. As always, it's an honor to acknowledge those winning brands in the travel industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Our readers who vote yearly in the survey truly make this what it is; they know the best when they experience it and they are the most-qualified judges. The winners' list reflects their knowledge and expertise. Congratulations to all the accomplished winners!"
This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 11, at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. The event will also honor the 2024 winners of Wines on the Wing airline survey, previously announced in August 2024. For more information, check out the December 2024 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
Best Overall Airline in the World
Singapore Airlines
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airline Alliance
oneworld
15th Consecutive Year
Best Aircraft Type
Airbus A350
Best Airline Website
delta.com
Fastest-Growing Airline, Trans-Pacific
Japan Airlines
Best Airline for International First Class
Cathay Pacific Airways
Best Airline for Business Class
Turkish Airlines
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Domestic First Class
Delta Air Lines
Best Airline Lounges
Delta Sky Club®
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Onboard Service
Korean Air
Best Airline for Flight Attendants
Asiana Airlines
21st Consecutive Year
Best Airline Cuisine
Turkish Airlines
Best Flight Attendant Uniforms
Air France
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Business-Class Seat Design
Cathay Pacific Airways
Best Airline for First-Class Seat Design
Air France
Third Consecutive Year
Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers
Turkish Airlines Corporate Club®
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness
Qatar Airways
Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus®
21st Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level Program
United Airlines, MileagePlus® – Premier 1K
Third Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program
United MileagePlus®
12th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption
Korean Air SKYPASS
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service
Air Canada Aeroplan
Best Airline in North America
Air Canada
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airline to South & Central America
Copa Airlines
Best Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
15th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in the South Pacific
Air Tahiti Nui
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Europe
TAP Air Portugal
14th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Eastern Europe
Air Serbia
Best Airline in Africa
Royal Air Maroc
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline in the Middle East
Etihad Airways
Best Airline in North Asia
China Airlines
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India
Air India
11th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in China
Air China
Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand
Fiji Airways
Best Airline to Japan
Japan Airlines
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Trans-Atlantic Airline
British Airways
Best Trans-Pacific Airline
Cathay Pacific Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Best Overall Airport in the World
Hamad International Airport, Doha
Best Airport in North America
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
21st Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airport in the Middle East
Hamad International Airport, Doha
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Airport in South America
El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Africa
O. R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents
Turkish Airlines
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Best Airport Shopping
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World
Dubai Duty Free
18th Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in Africa
O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa
Third Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East
Dubai Duty Free
Third Consecutive Year
Best Individual Hotel in the World
The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
Best International Hotel Chain
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Best Domestic Hotel Chain
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Best Lifestyle Hotel
Andaz
Best MICE Hotel
Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas
Best Hotel Website
ihg.com
Third Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World
IHG One Rewards
20th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program
IHG One Rewards - Diamond Elite
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Program
Hilton Honors
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Award Redemption
Marriott Bonvoy
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service
IHG One Rewards
Best Hotel in the United States
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
14th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in Asia
The Peninsula Shanghai
Best Hotel in South Korea
The Shilla, Seoul
Best Hotel in Japan
Park Hyatt Tokyo
Best Hotel in Singapore
Raffles Hotel Singapore
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in Asia
Taj Hotels
Best Hotel in Europe
The Peninsula London
Best Hotel Chain in Europe
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Ninth Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in Latin America
Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection
14th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East
One&Only Resorts
Best Hotel in the Middle East
One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai
Best Overseas Delivery Program
Porsche
Best Rental Car Company
Hertz
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airport Parking
WallyPark
Best Tourism Destination
Greece
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best MICE City
Seoul
10th Consecutive Year
Best WiFi Service
Intelsat (Gogo Commercial Aviation)
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Luggage Brand
Briggs & Riley
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel App
Marriott Bonvoy
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline App
Delta Air Lines
Second Consecutive Year
Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business Program
IHG® Business Edge
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Offshore Business Location
British Virgin Islands
Best Travel Insurance Company
UnitedHealthcare Global
Best Rail Service/Provider
Alaska Railroad
Second Consecutive Year
Best Overall Credit Card
United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Small-Business Credit Card
Ink Business Preferred® Card from Chase
Best Credit Card Rewards Program
United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Credit Card Design
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Best New Credit Card Launch
The Wells Fargo Autograph JourneySM Visa Card
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card
IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Promotions
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Benefits
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Redemptions
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America
13th consecutive year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Promotions
United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Benefits
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemptions
United ExplorerSM Card from Chase
12th Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card
Royal Caribbean® Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America
Second Consecutive Year
Special Publisher's Award: Fastest-Developing MICE City
Gyeonggi
About the Survey
Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 13, 2023–Aug. 31, 2024. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.
About Global Traveler
With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 80 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 210 nights per year. Special editions complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.
About globaltravelerusa.com
globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.
Media Contact
Kimberly Inlander, Global Traveler, 2673645811, [email protected], globaltravelerusa.com
SOURCE Global Traveler
Share this article