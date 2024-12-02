Global Traveler Announces Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Award Winners

Leading travel magazine recognizes best in diversity among airlines, hotels and cruise lines

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler is proud to announce the winners of its Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel recognition for the fourth year. The awards were added to the brand's GT Tested Reader Survey in 2021 to highlight the best in diversity and inclusion in the travel industry. An Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel acknowledgment is awarded to an airline, hotel and cruise line.

Delta Air Lines takes home the Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel, Airline nod, for its many initiatives toward achieving diversity and inclusion, including the Closing the Gap program. The Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel, Cruise award went to Windstar Cruises, for its commitment to ensuring all passengers receive proper accommodation on sailings. Marriott International wins Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel, Hotel; the hotel giant partners with many DEI-focused organizations.

Global Traveler staff and Advisory Board members nominated travel companies, considering an array of factors and elements. Members of our Globility Board subscriber focus group chimed in before final selections were made. Pertinent information considered included companies' diversity policies, workforce, corporate culture, charitable giving and more, as well as independent research.

"Travel bridges space and brings the world together, and that can't be done without putting diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Through travel we all can learn about, appreciate and understand other peoples and cultures, and these three honorees ensure that is done equitably every day. We applaud Delta Air Lines, Windstar Cruises and Marriott International for striving toward these ideals. Congratulations!"

The winners will be feted at a celebration Dec. 11, at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. For more information on Delta Air Lines, Marriott International and Windstar Cruises, check out the December issue of Global Traveler. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

