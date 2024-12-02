Global Traveler Announces Quint, Hall of Fame, Crystal and Platinum Status Winners

As the GT Tested Reader Survey enters its 21st year, leading travel magazine recognizes 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-year winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the only monthly magazine for frequent luxury travelers, announces the five-year Quint, 10-year Hall of Fame, 15-year Crystal and 20-year Platinum Status winners in its GT Tested Reader Survey awards. As the awards enter its 21st year, the special statuses commemorate consecutive winners in the same category in the magazine's GT Tested Reader Survey awards for five, 10, 15 and 20 years. Global Traveler's readers vote on the awards; more than 20,000 voted in 2024.

The 2024 winners of Quint Status are:

Best Frequent-Stay Award Redemption

Marriott Bonvoy

Best Overall Credit Card

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Best Credit Card Rewards Program

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Redemptions

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Promotions

United ClubSM Infinite Card from Chase

The 2024 winner of Hall of Fame Status is:

Best MICE City

Seoul

The 2024 winners of Crystal Status are:

Best Airline Alliance

oneworld

Best Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

The 2024 winner of Platinum Status is:

Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World

IHG One Rewards

Quint, Hall of Fame, Crystal and Platinum Status winners will be feted at an event Dec. 11, at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. To learn more about this year's Quint, Hall of Fame, Crystal and Platinum Status inductees, pick up the December issue of Global Traveler, available now, or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

