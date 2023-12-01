Global Traveler Announces Quint, Hall of Fame Status Winners; Introduces Platinum Status

As the GT Tested Reader Survey enters its 20th year, leading travel magazine recognizes 5-, 10- and 20-year winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the only monthly magazine for frequent luxury travelers, announces the five-year Quint Status winners and 10-year Hall of Fame winners in its GT Tested Reader Survey awards. As the awards enter its 20th year, GT adds Platinum Status to acknowledge 20-year winners. The special statuses commemorate consecutive winners in the same category in the magazine's GT Tested Reader Survey awards for five, 10 and 20 years. Global Traveler's readers vote on the awards; more than 20,000 voted in 2023. In years with winners who have won for 15 consecutive years, Crystal Status awards are given.

The 2023 winners of Quint Status are:

Best Airline in North America

Air Canada

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Benefits

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

Best Airline in North Asia (Excluding China)

China Airlines

Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business Program

IHG® Business Edge

Best Airport Parking

The Parking Spot

The 2023 winner of Hall of Fame Status is:

Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India

Air India

The 2023 winners of Platinum Status are:

Best Airline for Onboard Service

Asiana Airlines

Best Airline for Flight Attendants

Asiana Airlines

Best Airport in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus®

Quint, Hall of Fame and Platinum Status winners will be feted at an event Dec. 13, at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. To learn more about this year's Quint, Hall of Fame and Platinum Status inductees, pick up the December issue of Global Traveler, available now, or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

