Global Traveler Names 14th Airline and Hotel of the Year

Leading travel magazine announces Delta Air Lines, IHG Hotels & Resorts as winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the only magazine for frequent luxury travelers, announces Delta Air Lines as the 2024 Airline of the Year and IHG Hotels & Resorts as the 2024 Hotel of the Year. This marks the 14th year Global Traveler has awarded Airline and Hotel of the Year nods.

Since 1925, Delta Air Lines has worked to maintain its position as one of the world's leading airlines. This year's Airline of the Year set a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is partnering with more than 100 educational institutions around the globe to help future students gain an interest in STEM. And those are only a few of the airline's many achievements and future goals.

While IHG Hotels & Resorts didn't officially form until 2003, its history began with the first InterContinental hotel in 1946. Today, our Hotel of the Year boasts 6,430 hotels worldwide and owns 19 brands such as Six Senses, Regent, Hotel Indigo, Kimpton, Holiday Inn and many more. IHG Academy serves as a starting point for those interested in a hospitality career, just one of the many reasons the brand earned this year's accolade.

"Delta Air Lines and IHG Hotels & Resorts are giants in the travel industry; these titans set the standards and determine the trends," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Congratulations to the deserving honorees for this year's Airline of the Year and Hotel of the Year. We're excited for what is to come from both brands."

To award the prestigious honor each year, a select group of Global Traveler staff and Advisory Board members choose the winners through a series of considerations and factors. Pertinent information considered included financial data, occupancy rates, load factors, on-time figures, safety records and menus, as well as independent research. Once an airline or hotel is selected, it is ineligible to participate for three years.

The winners will be feted at a celebration Dec. 11, at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. For more information on Delta Air Lines and IHG Hotels & Resorts, check out the December issue of Global Traveler. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

