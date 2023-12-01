Global Traveler Names 2023 Airline and Hotel of the Year

Leading travel magazine announces American Airlines, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts as winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the only magazine for frequent luxury travelers, announces American Airlines as the 2023 Airline of the Year and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts as the 2023 Hotel of the Year. This marks the 13th year Global Traveler has awarded Airline and Hotel of the Year nods.

For more than 95 years, American Airlines has led the airline industry in innovation and firsts. This year's Airline of the Year was the first to hire a Black U.S. commercial airline pilot and first female U.S. commercial airline pilot, as well as the first major carrier to launch a loyalty program. And those are only a few of the airline's many achievements and accomplishments.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts' story began in 1961, when its first hotel opened. Over the past 60 years, our Hotel of the Year has expanded its brand of personalized, genuine care with commitment to excellence. Its Four Seasons for Good program focuses on both environmental and social impact, offering just a glimpse of some of the reasons the brand earned this year's accolade.

"American Airlines and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are both titans of the travel industry, setting trends and standards as leaders in aviation and hospitality," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "I can't think of two more deserving honorees for this year's Airline of the Year and Hotel of the Year. Congratulations and we're excited for what is to come from both brands in 2024."

To award the prestigious honor each year, a select group of Global Traveler staff and Advisory Board members choose the winners through a series of considerations and factors. Pertinent information considered included financial data, occupancy rates, load factors, on-time figures, safety records and menus, as well as independent research. Once an airline or hotel is selected, it is ineligible to participate for three years.

The winners will be feted at a celebration Dec. 13, at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. For more information on American Airlines and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, check out the December issue of Global Traveler. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

