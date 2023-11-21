Global Traveler Partners for Online Charity Auction to Help At-Risk Children

Leading travel magazine teams with The Children's Crisis Treatment Center for auction running through Dec. 1

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many years, Global Traveler has run a charity auction in the magazine and on globaltravelerusa.com. This year, GT partners with The Children's Crisis Treatment Center, an organization devoted to providing children and families affected by generational trauma with mental and behavioral health services. The services address the effects of abuse, neglect and other challenges to early childhood development.

This year, CCTC hosts the 2023 Roundup Ball on Dec. 1 in Philadelphia. This ball is accompanied by an auction, with 100 percent of the proceeds collected going directly to CCTC. The auction is now live, available for bidding through the app and at bidpal.net/cctcroundup2023, through Dec. 1.

Travel items up for bid include a beach house rental in the Outer Banks, a stay at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, a Turkish Airlines flight, an experience in Nashville, a flight on TAP Air Portugal, a river cruise on AmaWaterways and much more.

