Global Traveler to Debut Its First-Ever Wave Issue in 2025

The magazine's February 2025 issue will highlight cruising just in time for wave season

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler announces its first-ever WAVE Issue in February 2025, celebrating the world's oceans and waters, and all things cruising. The issue is timed to coincide with cruising's wave season, which is the time frame at the start of every year when cruise lines offer discounted fares and special deals.

The February 2025 issue will include articles on best cruise ship pools; must-see waterfalls around the globe; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Cyprus; cruising the Panama Canal; Bermuda; San Diego, California; the French Riviera; Vancouver, Canada; Holbox, Mexico; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Side, Türkiye. Other content will highlight cruise line executives, chefs and spas, while regular issue features will cover airports with a water view, best cruises for the hearing impaired, how cruise lines combat overtourism, watersports and so much more.

"Our readers are cruising more than ever and we're always looking for more ways to cover the incredible cruise industry, and this Wave Issue affords us just that opportunity," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief, Global Traveler. "This February will be the perfect time to read up on all things cruises and then find the best deals and offers to book your 2025 sailings."

Check out the February issue of Global Traveler, available Feb. 1, 2025, or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

