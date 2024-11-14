Global Wellness Awards Recognize Trailblazers During Sold-Out Global Wellness Summit in Scotland

We are proud to celebrate these extraordinary leaders, who, in their own ways, represent a pivotal moment in the evolution of wellness Post this

"We are proud to celebrate these extraordinary leaders, who, in their own ways, represent a pivotal moment in the evolution of wellness," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of the Global Wellness Summit. "Their unwavering dedication to their respective fields inspires us all to envision wider horizons and strive for a more impactful future."

2024 Wellness Award Winners

Debra Simon Award for Furthering Mental Wellness: Michael Acton Smith

The special award, received last year by celebrated gymnast Simone Biles for her mental wellness advocacy, honors those making a profound impact in the field of mental wellness. The award was introduced by Debra Simon's daughter, Lauren Wright, president of the Debra Simon Family Foundation. Before presenting the award, Lauren paid beautiful tribute to her mother, who tragically took her own life after a battle with mental health.

Fittingly, this year's award was presented to Michael Acton Smith, co-CEO and co-founder of Calm, an app that supports users worldwide with their mental wellness. With accolades including a BAFTA and an appointment to the Order of the British Empire, Acton Smith has significantly impacted the world by enhancing mental wellness and reshaping societal views on mental health. Acton Smith also participated in a panel during GWS entitled "Leadership in Action: Inspiring a New Era of Wellbeing."

"Michael is a visionary entrepreneur renowned for his innovative contributions to mental wellness through technology," said Lauren Wright. "His ventures, from Firebox to Moshi Monsters and the acclaimed mindfulness app Calm, have transformed perceptions of wellbeing in the digital age."

Bennett Family Award for Collaboration in the Science of Wellness

The Bennett Family Award for Collaboration in the Science of Wellness honors individuals whose teamwork bridges the gap between science and wellness, advancing the human experience.

Introducing the award, Bija Bennett, founder & CEO of BijaB, delivered an inspiring address on the vital role collaboration plays in advancing wellness science. "What if the greatest breakthroughs in wellness science depend on us coming together? Let us lead conversations and forge unorthodox, groundbreaking partnerships with scientists and researchers."

Bija Bennett then welcomed the dynamic Wim Hof, the original "Ice Man," alongside his collaborator, Jemma King, PhD, research fellow at the University of Queensland and director of BioPsychAnalytics. Dr. King is a renowned expert in the field of human performance, conducting psychophysiological research on stress, sleep, cognition and psychology safety. She recently conducted a large scientific validation study on the Wim Hof Method. King has worked with the Australian Olympic Swim Team, Australian Special Forces and is an advisor to McKinsey & Co.

Leader in Sustainability: Davide Bollati

Davide Bollati, chairman of Davines Group, received the Leader in Sustainability Award for his transformative impact on the beauty industry. "With a passion for beauty and the environment, Davide has redefined industry standards by harmonizing business success with sustainability," said Patrick Fernandes, executive managing director at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, the world-class beachfront hotel and luxury spa that sponsored the award.

"Davide has created a business that has everything to do with looking good, feeling good while also doing good," continued Fernandes. "He has redefined industry standards, championing eco-friendly practices by seamlessly blending business success with sustainability commitment. Through his leadership, Davines embodies innovation, ethics, and social responsibility. But it's not just limited to the packaging and product, the company is dedicated to humanist philosophies of creating and working together."

Under Bollati's leadership, Davines Group became B Corp certified in 2016, adhering to the rigorous standards set to measure social and environmental performance in governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

Leading Woman in Wellness Award: Amy McDonald

Amy McDonald, a passionate advocate for the wellness industry who leads Under A Tree Consulting, was honored with the Leading Woman in Wellness Award.

"This award is given to a woman whose influence and impact is felt globally. Amy leads an all-women team and has personally shaped hotels, spas, and wellness real estate properties with fierce dedication to the planet and its people," said Jean-Guillaume Trottier, CEO of Biologique Recherche, sponsor of the award.

"It is fitting for Biologique Recherche to honor women; we spend our time enhancing the natural beauty of women throughout the world," said Trottier.

To experience all three days of keynotes and panels that took place during the 2024 Global Wellness Summit, the 2024 GWS Summit on Demand package is available here.

Qualified can apply to receive the Summit on Demand package here.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and collaborative Wellness Sector Spotlights, and each year holds an in-person Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 19th annual Global Wellness Summit will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Media Contact

Cassandra Cavanah, Global Wellness Summit, 8183974630, [email protected], https://www.globalwellnesssummit.com/

SOURCE Global Wellness Summit; Global Wellness Summit