Global Wellness Institute Announces Recipients of Second Annual "Susie Ellis Scholarship for Equity in Wellness"

"Through their unwavering passion and dedication to the wellness industry, these scholarship recipients will no doubt make a profound impact and contribute positively to the global wellness community," said Nancy Davis, GWI's chief creative officer & executive director. "This scholarship lets us offer those who have perhaps dreamt of attending the Summit an opportunity to participate in conversations with global wellness leaders, exposing them to the topics and issues that are shaping the business of wellness now and into the future."

The establishment of the scholarship fund was made possible by the generous contributions of Katrine and Bill Formby, Rick Stollmeyer, Lynne and Victor Brick, and the Szekely Family Foundation. Since its inception, the fund has experienced remarkable growth through the annual live auction held during the GWS gala event.

GWI relied heavily on input and guidance from two of its advisory board members, Hannah Messerli, PhD, and Nicola Finley, MD, to create a shortlist from the applicant pool. Subsequently, the GWS Board of Advisors voted, resulting in the four deserving recipients. This year's recipients are:

Rita Prasad-Ildes, co-founder of Australia's World Wellness Group, formed with the mission of addressing health inequities for migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum.

World Wellness Group, formed with the mission of addressing health inequities for migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum. Johnathan Imperial , a senior advisor for the Queens Borough President's Office. His role involves providing community wellness support to the largest public housing community in the United States .

, a senior advisor for the Queens Borough President's Office. His role involves providing community wellness support to the largest public housing community in . Michelle Saudan , the founder of Dubai -based Amanzi Wellbeing. Her platform, dedicated to expanding awareness of Africa's unique wellness assets, achieves this through wellness retreats.

, the founder of -based Amanzi Wellbeing. Her platform, dedicated to expanding awareness of unique wellness assets, achieves this through wellness retreats. Theodora WarriorHealy, an Indigenous empowerment facilitator based in Canada , whose ultimate goal is to offer wrap-around care for Indigenous healing.

The scholarship is named for Susie Ellis, GWS chair & CEO, who has been at the helm of the Summit and its sister non-profit organization, the GWI, since inception. Ellis expressed her excitement about the scholarship program's growth, stating: "The doubling of scholarships awarded this year is a testament to the increased recognition of the importance of equity in wellness. We are delighted to support this exceptional group of individuals and provide them with a platform to contribute to the ongoing mission of making wellness accessible to all."

If you would like to receive more information on this unique program and opportunity, please contact Jessi Brandt, manager of operations and logistics for the Global Wellness Institute at [email protected].

Registration for the 2023 Summit is now open. Apply here.

About the Global Wellness Institute: The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance the overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.4 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and collaborative Wellness Sector Spotlights, and each year holds an in-person Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 17th annual GWS will be held in Qatar, November 6-9, 2023.

