Global Wellness Institute Releases Report on the United Kingdom's $224 Billion Wellness Economy

The report is filled with information, including the unique composition of the UK wellness economy, with its strikingly large physical activity ($50.4 billion) and public health/prevention/personalized medicine ($44.9 billion) markets. The report is the latest installment in the GWI's Geography of Wellness platform, where governments and companies support a deep dive into a nation's wellness market. This new report is created in partnership with Kohler Co., the global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products for 150 years.

Access the free report HERE.

"The United Kingdom has one of the world's largest, most diverse, and resilient wellness economies. The British public and its visitors are very sophisticated wellness consumers," said Katherine Johnston and Ophelia Yeung, GWI senior research fellows. "Not only are British companies innovators in spa, hospitality, fitness, beauty, wellness real estate, and other wellness sectors, but the government is a global leader in pioneering wellness policies in physical activity, mental wellness, prevention, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle."

WELLNESS SECTORS IN THE UK

Numbers refer to the 2019, 2020 and 2022 market sizes AND avg. annual growth rate, 2020 to 2022

Physical Activity: $43.4 billion––$36.2 billion––$50.4 billion––+18%

Public Health, Prevention & Personalized Medicine: $14.5 billion––$21.3 billion––$44.9 billion––+45.3%

Beauty & Personal Care: $41.9 billion––$34 billion––$37.3 billion––+4.7%

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss: $30 billion––$32.4 billion––$36.3 billion––+5.9%

Wellness Real Estate: $10.8 billion––$14.8 billion––$23.4 billion––+25.8%

Wellness Tourism: $15.1 billion––$4.9 billion––$15.6 billion––+78.7%

Traditional & Complementary Medicine: $6.7 billion––$6.4 billion––$7.6 billion––+8.9%

Mental Wellness: $2.8 billion––$3.2 billion––$3.8 billion––+9.4%

Spas: $3.3 billion––$2.1 billion––$3.2 billion––+23%

Workplace Wellness: $3.2 billion––$3 billion––$2.7 billion––minus 4.1%

Thermal/Mineral Springs: $50 million––$40 million––$50 million––+18.4%

TOTAL WELLNESS ECONOMY: $170.5 billion––$157 billion––$224 billion––+19.4%

The UK wellness market hit a record valuation of $170.5 billion in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, shrunk to $157 billion in the pandemic year of 2020, and has made an extraordinary recovery, reaching $224 billion in 2022. After taking a huge 68% hit in 2020, wellness tourism is the UK's fastest-growing wellness market, clocking 79% annual growth (2020-2022), more than double the global average of 36%. The 45.3% annual growth rate for the public health, prevention and personalized medicine segment is very striking––driven by government investments in the prevention space––as the average growth rate globally was only 6.6%.

Referencing data from GWI's 2024 "Country Rankings" report, the UK market grew significantly faster than all other top-ten wellness markets from 2020 to 2022, including the US (14% annual growth), China (8.9%), Germany (16.8%), Japan (-3.9%), France (11.6%), India (16.5%), Canada (13.5%), South Korea (9.4%) and Italy (7.9%).

Global Wellness Market Growth Leaders (Avg. annual growth rate 2020-2022, top-25 markets)

1) Mexico––25.2%

2) United Kingdom––19.4%

3) Brazil––18.2%

4) Germany––16.8%

5) India––16.5%

Wellness Market in 2022 as % of 2019 Level – World Leaders

1) United Kingdom––131%

2) Netherlands––129%

3) US––123%

4) Mexico––122%

5) Australia & Canada––120%

The UK ranks #1 globally for growth in its wellness market when compared with 2019. The UK market was nearly one-third larger in 2022 than it was in 2019.

UK consumers spending more on wellness; wellness a bigger contributor to GDP

Wellness Spending Per Capita: $2,551 in 2019––$2,341 in 2020––$3,342 in 2022

Wellness Economy as % of GDP: 6.02% in 2019––5.8% in 2020––7.29% in 2022

The wellness market is a very big, and growing, contributor to the UK's economy/GDP, expanding from 6% of the total economy in 2019 to 7.3% in 2022––much higher than the global average of 5.6%. While one or two percentage points may seem small, the economic impact is actually huge. The wellness market makes up a significantly bigger percentage of the UK economy compared to almost all developed countries and to all the top-ten wellness markets, including the US (6.96%), France (6.17%), Italy (5.57%), China (4.37%), and Japan (5.7%). UK consumers are spending $3,342 a year on wellness, 31% more than they were in 2019.

"Wellness is rapidly ascending in the UK, reflecting a growing national focus on holistic health and wellbeing. This trend highlights a widespread commitment to integrating physical, mental, and emotional wellness into everyday life, driving innovative approaches across multiple sectors," noted Ashley Kohler, director of wellness for Destination Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate. "This holistic approach emphasizes creating harmonious living environments, fostering supportive communities, enhancing physical health, nurturing balanced nutrition, and cultivating mental wellbeing, collectively contributing to a more comprehensive and fulfilling experience of wellness."

About the Global Wellness Institute: The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

