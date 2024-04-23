Global Wellness Summit Announces Co-chairs for November Conference in St. Andrews, Scotland

I'm thrilled to cochair the upcoming Summit in Scotland and help develop an agenda that not only inspires and educates but also fosters meaningful conversations and actionable strategies, paving the way for a healthier tomorrow. Post this

Nancy Davis, GWS chief creative officer & executive director said, "We could not be more excited about this powerful triumvirate of co-chairs. The breadth of expertise they represent and the energy, enthusiasm and ideas they bring to the table will make this a memorable, impactful Summit—and we will be announcing topics and speakers in coming weeks."

More about the cochairs:

Nina Kohler: A strategy and design leader at the Hospitality Group of the Kohler Co., which spans seven properties, including the Summit location, the iconic Old Course Hotel. The family-owned Kohler Co., founded in 1873, has been renowned for creativity and leading-edge design for 150 years, and provides gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf; and distributed energy solutions. Nina has spent the better part of three decades immersed in the health and wellness space as an investor, instructor and advisor. She is a marathoner, outdoors enthusiast, and golf and yoga practitioner. She is passionate about philanthropic efforts that support children, wellness and mental health, and education initiatives, and is a director of the Boys & Girls Club of Sheboygan County, Wisconsin; serves on the PGA Reach/PGA Foundation; and is a trustee for Vanderbilt University.

Aradhana Khowala: With a career spanning 25 years, five continents and more than 75 countries, Khowala is a strategy specialist in luxury hospitality, regenerative tourism, health and wellness, and gender dynamics. She was featured among the 100 most powerful people in global hospitality for three years in a row. Previously she was managing director of tourism at NEOM, the $500 billion "land of the future" for sustainable living in Saudi Arabia. Khowala currently chairs the Group Advisory Board of Red Sea Global, which includes providing strategic guidance for AMAALA, the largest integrated wellness-focused destination in Saudi Arabia—if not the world. An accomplished public speaker, she has discussed gender equality on the TEDX stage and participated in global policy conversations at the World Economic Forum, United Nations and G20. She serves on the Global Wellness Institute's Board of Advisors.

"Wellness is multifaceted and it's also not a one-size-fits-all solution. I've long championed the vision of a world where we live longer, better lives, and where everyone can access wellness—regardless of race, gender, identity, or socio-economic status," said Khowala. "I'm thrilled to cochair the upcoming Summit in Scotland and help develop an agenda that not only inspires and educates but also fosters meaningful conversations and actionable strategies, paving the way for a healthier tomorrow."

Freddie Moross: As founder of Myndstream, Moross is a pioneer in creating music for wellbeing and his mission is to ensure a rigorous quality control process when music is utilized in clinical and therapeutic settings. He is an Advisory Board Member of the Global Wellness Institute and received the Debra Simon Award for Leader in Furthering Mental Wellness at the 2022 Global Wellness Summit.

"I'm incredibly honored to be co-chairing the GWS this year. For the past three years Myndstream has been the exclusive audio partner for the conference, and we've witnessed first-hand how this unique, powerful platform brings together the brightest minds in wellness to share ideas, forge collaborations, and ultimately, shapes the future of wellbeing for all," said Moross. "It's a pivotal time for the industry, and I'm thrilled to be at the forefront of these important conversations."

The Fast-Growing UK Wellness Market: The UK has a uniquely sophisticated, innovative and fast-expanding wellness economy. The Global Wellness Institute's new "Country Rankings" report finds that it's the 5th-largest wellness market, growing from $157 billion in 2020 to $224 billion in 2022—a 19.4% annual growth rate that ranks second in the world. The UK wellness market in 2022 reached 131% of its 2019 (pre-pandemic) value, which ranks #1 among the top 25 largest wellness economies. The wellness market represents 7.3% of the UK's total GDP, up significantly from 5.96% in 2019.

Registration is open. First-time delegates can apply to attend here.

Media who would like to attend the GWS in Scotland can apply here.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS hosts regular in-person and virtual gatherings, including an annual Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium, and a series of Wellness Master Classes. GWS also produces the Global Wellness Conversations podcast and "The Doctor is INclusive" webinar series. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 18th annual Summit will be held in St. Andrews, Scotland, November 4-7, 2024.

