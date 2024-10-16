Global Wellness Summit Celebrates This Year's Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Scholarship Recipients

Each of these initiatives have allowed us to create unique opportunities to bring new faces, ideas and concepts to Global Wellness Summit delegates. Post this

The Susie Ellis Scholarship for Equity in Wellness

Named for Susie Ellis, GWI and GWS chair & CEO, in honor of her longstanding commitment to bringing more equity to the wellness industry, this fund grants access to individuals who may not have had the means to attend the Summit independently. Clearly resonating with the global movement for equality and inclusion, the third year of the program saw an astounding 300+ applications from over 60 countries with the GWS Advisory Board ultimately choosing the scholarship recipients. Beyond receiving full delegate status at the Summit (value $5,350), providing untold networking opportunities, as well as airfare and hotel accommodations in St Andrews, recipients also receive a one-year GWI Ambassadorship ($1,000) and all the opportunities that come with it.

2024 Scholarship Recipients

Cida Ghosn (Australia) is a Brazilian-Lebanese architect who leads projects in affordable housing, sustainable design and informal settlements. Currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Melbourne, her research focuses on decision-making processes for implementing health and wellbeing strategies along with ESG practices within the real estate market.

Linda Kirk (UK) is the founder of the Just for Women Centre, supporting the mental and physical health of women and young girls who have experienced trauma or have been affected by abuse, creating a safe place for counseling, support, wellbeing workshops and healing. She has received the British Citizen Award presented by the House of Lords in January 2019 and the Queens Award in 2022 for outstanding service in her community.

Anna Petrova (Ukraine) is a pioneer in creating an entrepreneurial culture in Ukraine. Listed on Forbes "30 Under 30," she is an SME ecosystem builder, a Ukraine ideologist and a visionary of projects like StartUp Ukraine, SelfMade Woman Community, and WakeUp Call. She is passionate about personal development, mental health, wellbeing, mediation, and sustainability.

Michelle Saudan (Dubai/Zimbabwe), founder of Amanzi Wellbeing, works at the intersection of wellness and community empowerment and is devoted to raising awareness of Africa's unique wellness assets. Intent on creating safe healing spaces for the local Southern African community, her business offers accessible, trauma-informed wellness programs, workshops and retreats.

Shark Tank of Wellness Student Competition

The Shark Tank of Wellness competition celebrates up-and-coming entrepreneurs by giving three students and their professors/advisors the life-changing opportunity to attend the Summit, networking with top visionaries and business leaders in the $5.6 trillion wellness economy. Now in its eighth year, this global competition not only awards finalists with a trip to the 2024 Global Wellness Summit but also a total of $10,000 in prize money ($5,000 to winner, $3,000 to first runner up and $2,000 to second runner up).

Contestants present their business concept in "shark-tank" style, live, on-stage in front of the GWS audience, with "Wellness Sharks" grilling the businesses' real-world viability. This year's Wellness Sharks include Karen Campbell, business development director, Chiva-Som International Health Resorts (Thailand), Mia Kyricos, chief wellness officer, Kyricos & Associates LLC (United States) and Frank Pitsikalis, senior vice president, Product Strategy & Hotels, Agilysys (Canada).

2024 Student Finalists

Evi Vermeêren, who is currently pursuing a master's degree at Thomas More University of Applied Sciences (Belgium), has a passion for programming and innovative technologies. Evi will present Yogism, an innovative yoga app that uses AI to offer personalized coaching, real-time feedback and injury prevention. The app is designed to solve the problem of practicing at home without an instructor, keeping yogis motivated and injury-free.

Sofia Sanchez, a graduate student at Savannah College of Design (Atlanta, GA), will present Bond-Sai, a new product concept that allows users to stay in touch with their closest friends and family members through biometrics from personal monitoring devices, like an Oura ring or Apple Watch. The Bond-Sai, which looks a lot like a robotic bonsai plant, has "mood" branches that light up to let users know if any loved ones are experiencing stress, sleep issues, etc., changing colors that prompt users to reach out and check in.

Shima Solati holds a UX design degree from the College for Creative Studies (Detroit, MI), where she is currently studying for her master's. Her work merges creativity and technology to create human-centered design. Shima's wellness concept, Together, is a digital platform that empowers individuals with mobility impairments by providing personalized, accessible information on destinations to enhance their independence, mental wellbeing, and social participation. Together seeks to address the social isolation and discrimination often faced by disabled communities.

Registration to the Global Wellness Summit is open, but very few spots remain. First-time delegates should apply to attend here.

