Global Wellness Summit Welcomes Kohler Co. as Host Sponsor for 18th Annual Conference

Registration for the 2024 Global Wellness Summit is now open and delegates who register prior to December 31, 2023, will save $1,000.

"There's so much more to Kohler than the beautiful kitchens and baths they help create," said Susie Ellis, GWS chair and CEO. "In addition to owning and operating several luxury hospitality destinations, the company also develops solutions that address pressing environmental issues for both people and planet wellness, including programs that provide clean water and sanitation for underserved communities around the world. Kohler's long-standing commitment to design, water and wellness is very synergistic with the Global Wellness Summit's roots."

Nancy Davis, GWS chief creative officer and executive director, added: "Kohler has been a long-time partner of the GWS and has stayed relevant through innovation for over 100 years. Personally, I have long been a huge fan of their commitment to design and look forward to working with the teams at Kohler's myriad divisions to create an extraordinary Summit at the Old Course Hotel."

"The Global Wellness Summit has earned a strong reputation for being the most important event on the calendar, and the event in Miami this year exemplified how the organization is helping to drive our industry forward," said Ashley Kohler, director of wellness at Kohler. "Hosting GWS next year at our Old Course Hotel is a terrific opportunity to extend Kohler's gracious hospitality to the international wellness community, while showcasing the exciting innovations and experiences at our Kohler Waters Spa and expanding the wellness conversation in St Andrews."

The Global Wellness Summit is the world's largest conference on the business of wellness and is an invitation-only event. Registration is now open, and first-time delegates should apply to attend as soon as possible.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Michelle Gamble (michelle.gamble@globalwellnesssummit.com).

Media who would like to attend the GWS in Scotland can apply here.

(1) https://globalwellnessinstitute.org/the-2023-global-wellness-economy-monitor/

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at different locations around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and collaborative Wellness Sector Spotlights, and each year holds an in-person Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium. The organization's annual The Future of Wellness global wellness trends report reveals where the wellness industry is headed and is often quoted in the media. The 18th annual GWS will be held in St. Andrews, Scotland, November 4-7, 2024.

About Kohler Co.: For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf; and distributed energy solutions—Home Energy, Industrial Power Systems and Powertrain Technologies. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club and world-renowned championship golf venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run; The Inn on Woodlake in the‥Village of Kohler; LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay's Titletown entertainment district; and the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in‥St. Andrews, Scotland, located at the birthplace of golf alongside the 17th fairway of the Road Hole—the most famous par 4 hole in golf. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation for underserved communities around the world, to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

Cassandra Cavanah, Global Wellness Summit, 8183974630, [email protected], https://www.globalwellnesssummit.com/

