Global Wellness Summit's New Podcast Season Includes Conversations with Music Mastermind Timbaland; TM Expert Dr. Tony Nader and Chopra Foundation's Poonacha Machaiah

There is simply no other wellness podcast that covers the range of research-backed topics that Global Wellness Conversation does Post this

"There is simply no other wellness podcast that covers the range of research-backed topics that Global Wellness Conversation does," explains GWS Chief Creative Officer & Executive Director, Nancy Davis. "Our Global Wellness Institute was the first to define the global wellness economy and provide data on its size and opportunities, while our annual Summit brings together leaders and identifies global trends shaping the future of the industry. The podcast is where you go to learn more about these luminaries and unlock wellness trends on both the individual and business level."

The loyal and growing international listeners of this pioneering wellness podcast will be rewarded with not-to-be-missed podcast topics and guests in 2024, including:

"THE EMPEROR OF SOUND" FOCUSES ON WELLNESS MUSIC – Timbaland, the musical mastermind that has more top-ten hits than the Beatles or Elvis Presley , will discuss his extraordinary wellness journey and new wellness music projects in partnership with Myndstream, the pioneering wellness music label. In his interview with guest host, Freddie Moross , recorded live at the GWS Summit in Miami , the uber-producer behind hits from Justin Timberlake , Beyonce, Alicia Keyes , Sam Smith , Rhianna, and more, explains how his journey into wellness saved him from intense life challenges. Listeners will hear how he was inspired to pay it forward by creating a new genre of wellness music with Myndstream to positively impact the lives of others.

The newest season of the Global Wellness Conversations podcast launches with the support of sponsor Oakworks, home of sustainable spa and health equipment.

Global Wellness Conversations is available on Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Audible, globalwellnesssummit.com, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and collaborative Wellness Sector Spotlights, and each year holds an in-person Wellness Real Estate and Communities Symposium. The organization's annual The Future of Wellness global wellness trends report reveals where the wellness industry is headed and is often quoted in the media. The 18th annual GWS will be held in St. Andrews, Scotland, November 4-7, 2024.

About the Global Wellness Institute: The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress, and enhance the overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

Media Contact

Cassandra Cavanah, Global Wellness Summit, 8183974630, [email protected], https://www.globalwellnesssummit.com/

SOURCE Global Wellness Summit