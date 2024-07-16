Global Wellness Summit(TM) Reveals First Wave of Speakers on Water Wellness, Featuring the Renowned Wim Hof, aka "the Iceman," for 2024 Conference

The ancient bedrock of wellness—communal bathing—is being reinvented by the wellness innovators featured on this year's agenda Post this

The numbers tell the story: there's a marked increased interest in water-related therapies, including private and social sauna bathing (global sales are expected to reach $120B by 2028), new and improved hot springs locations (boasting a [projected 14.3% growth rate from 2022 to 2027), an obsession with cold immersion (searches for "ice baths" have increased 600% globally), the growth in large-scale thermal waterparks (the leader in this sector, Therme Group's global expansion includes upwards of $200 million for a new South Korean build), and the rise of wild and city swimming (Google searches for wild swimming rose more than 700% from 2018 to 2021).

(Additional speaker announcements will be unveiled in the coming weeks as GWS builds its robust agenda for the 18th annual Summit, which will explore all aspects of the $5.6 trillion wellness economy.)

Wim Hof, aka "The Iceman," has almost single-handedly popularized today's obsession with ice baths. He is a globally recognized adventurer and researcher and is best known for his inspirational exploration of extreme cold. He will share the "Wim Hof Method," including breathing, mindset and cold exposure techniques, with Summit delegates.

A renowned expert in human performance, Jemma King, PhD, will present her highly anticipated and recently completed scientific validation study with Wim Hof on the "Wim Hof Method." Dr. King's stress, sleep, cognition, and psychological safety research and studies have made her a leading authority in stress management and cognitive performance. She has shared her findings and insights with prestigious organizations that include the Australian Olympic Swim Team and Australian Special Forces and Dr. King is also an advisor to McKinsey & Co.

Jonathan Leary, DC, the visionary founder and CEO of Remedy Place, revolutionized social wellness clubs in the US, changing the way we think about "getting together." Dubbed the world's first "social wellness club," Remedy Place has locations in New York City and Los Angeles with plans to extend its footprint in North America and beyond. A self-care trailblazer, Dr. Leary is a sought-after speaker in the health and wellness arena, with his practice and expertise featured in top media outlets from Vogue to The New York Times.

Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan, authors of The Ripple Effect: A Celebration of Britain's Brilliant Wild Swimming Communities, will join Therme Group US's Robert Hammond for a conversation on cold water, wild swimming and the healing power of nature. Deacon is a photographer who organizes charity swims, while Allan is an award-winning journalist and author.

Architect Chris Romer-Lee champions idea of opening up public waterways to swimming to not only boosts quality of life, but to also invigorate waterfront economies and restore aquatic habitats. Romer-Lee, co-founder of Studio Octopi, empowers decision-makers and community leaders to reconnect city dwellers with this valuable resource. He is a frequent guest on radio and TV and has spoken at TEDx KPMG, V&A for London Design Festival and many more. Romer-Lee resides in London and starts his day with a swim at Hyde Park's Serpentine.

Design consultant, curator, and writer Jane Withers believes that "bathing is as much of a state of being as an act of cleansing." With a background in creating acclaimed exhibitions and events at prestigious venues like the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Royal Academy of Arts, she is well-versed in using design to address cultural, commercial, and societal challenges. During her talk, she will explore how design can play a crucial role in addressing these complex issues.

There's an investment rush in hot springs development across the globe. After discovering the profound healing benefits of geothermal bathing at Japanese onsens, Charles Davidson, co-founder of Australia's Peninsula Hot Springs, has been evangelizing the benefits of a deep bathing culture. Davidson is playing a crucial role in hot springs global expansion and will be sharing real-world case studies on building a sustainable hot springs business.

Christopher Barrett, CEO of WorldSprings, recently launched a new outdoor social wellness destination in Dallas, Texas. The nine acres include 46 expertly formulated mineral pools inspired by spas and natural springs from around the world, along with cold plunges, barrel saunas and a full-service spa. Over the past decade, Barrett has led private equity backed, consumer-driven companies that focus on the experiential retail space through partnering with L Catterton, KSL Capital Partners, Outlier, and Offroad Capital.

The 2024 host sponsor of the Summit is Kohler Co., which for 150 years has been a storied brand in design and innovative water features/experiences. With the Summit being held at one of their seven global properties, the iconic Old Course Hotel with a reimagined Kohler Waters Spa, delegates will literally be immersed in the theme. Nina Kohler, strategy and design leader for Kohler's award-winning Hospitality Group, serves as one of this year's co-chairs and will also bring water wellness to life at November's conference.

