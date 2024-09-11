Global Wellness Summit(TM) Unveils Exciting Lineup of Dynamic Speakers and Hot Topics on the Agenda at This Year's Conference

We are thrilled to share an extraordinary lineup of speakers and topics for this year's Global Wellness Summit. Post this

"We are thrilled to share an extraordinary lineup of speakers and topics for this year's Global Wellness Summit. Each speaker brings unique insights and groundbreaking ideas that reflect the potential of the $5.6 trillion wellness economy," said Nancy Davis, GWS chief creative officer and executive director. "As we focus on 'A Watershed Moment for Wellness,' we celebrate innovations in many wellness sectors, including longevity science; wellness tourism; the extraordinary growth in wellness real estate; and social change driving meaningful transformation. Stay tuned, as we have more exciting topics and speakers to announce in the coming weeks that will enrich the collective understanding and commitment to wellness in all its forms."

Research and analysis on water resource issues:

Climate poses a severe threat to one of the world's most precious resource: water. The wellness industry is uniquely positioned to champion sustainable water practices, advocate for the preservation of endangered ocean ecosystems and promote ethical water usage. This year's theme goes deep into the multifaceted nature of water, particularly exploring its intersection with wellness.

Speakers on this topic will include J. Carl Ganter, co-founder of Circle of Blue, a center dedicated to frontline reporting, research and analysis on water resource issues. Ganter is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured in esteemed publications, including Time, National Geographic and Rolling Stone. As a former vice chairman of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Water Security, he is committed to examining the pivotal role water plays in the success or decline of civilizations. Look for Ganter to offer a fascinating keynote, and to also be in conversation with Aradhana Khowala, CEO of Aptamind Partners and one of the 2024 GWS co-chairs, as they challenge delegates to create a better, more sustainable way forward when it comes to water usage in spas and wellness destinations.

Longevity science and biohacking breakthroughs:

The topic of longevity science and biohacking has firmly taken hold of the wellness industry's collective imagination, with major strides being made in the effort to extend both the quantity and quality of the years we live.

Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, will discuss the global expansion of the legendary longevity brand, while Dave McCaughan, an expert on international age and culture, will explore how countries all over the world are addressing their aging populations and encouraging over-60s to enter "retryerment" vs. retirement. David Stewart, founder of Ageist, will present new data that reveals the powerful connection between optimism and a long, fulfilling life. A fireside chat between Naveen Jain, CEO of Viome, and biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey will provide insights into the promises and potential pitfalls of hacking our biology.

Travel and tourism's evolving synergies with wellness:

Wellness tourism continues to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the wellness economy, with GWI researchers estimating it will reach $1.4 trillion in 2027.

Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses, will share his innovative approach to delivering wellness experiences on a global scale. Jeremy Jauncey, founder of Beautiful Destinations and a prominent figure in the travel industry with millions of followers on social media, will be in a keynote conversation that delves into the future of wellness tourism with Greg O'Hara, chairman of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Additionally, Jauncey will join Cathy Feliciano-Chon, founder of CatchOn – A Finn Partners Company, to discuss global travel and tourism trends. Terry Stevens, founder of Stevens & Associates and part of the UNWTO's First World Sports Tourism Congress, will explore the sport as a wellness and tourism driver.

Social change leaders and policymakers:

Driving meaningful change in both physical and mental wellness requires innovation alongside dynamic and inspirational leadership. This year's Summit showcases an incredible array of thinkers and doers who exemplify this spirit.

Gundeep Anand, a passionate and visionary docu-style director and photographer and founder of The Last Stand, which leverages the transformative power of football, music and fashion to foster positive, lasting changes within communities, will share his inspiration journey. At seventeen Lewis Swire has already been honored with the Diana Award by HRH Prince of Wales and the Point of Light Award by the UK Prime Minister. He is a remarkable social entrepreneur, activist, ballet dancer and, as founder of a media organization created to amplify young voices, Swire will share his perspective on the next generation's wellbeing. Martin Palmer, president of FaithInvest and special advisor on religion and culture for the United Nations, will share insights on the importance of spirituality within wellness. Additionally, Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, a professor of economics and behavioral science at the University of Oxford, acclaimed for his research on the economics of wellbeing, will present findings from the world's most extensive study on employee wellbeing, making a compelling business case for investing in workplace wellness.

Wellness design and architecture:

The convergence of wellness, sustainability, and innovative design is reshaping the future of architecture and design in ever-more exciting and innovative ways.

Anna Dyson, the Hines professor of architecture at the Yale Schools of Architecture (YSoA) and Environment (YSE) and the founding director of the Yale Center for Ecosystems in Architecture (YaleCEA), will co-present a talk alongside her husband, Christopher Sharples, a founding principal at SHoP Architects. Together, they will explore the intersections of architecture, wellbeing, sustainability, water and materials. Their work is internationally recognized for its innovative approaches to sustainable building practices. Additionally, Nina Kohler, strategy and design leader at Kohler Co. and a 2024 co-chair, will moderate a keynote conversation with other Kohler family members. This discussion will focus on how Kohler Co., a storied brand known for its 150 years of design and innovative water features, has successfully expanded into hospitality while prioritizing its leadership in sustainability and commitment to protecting the world's water resources.

Look for more topics, keynotes, and information about the unique wellness experiences happening during the Global Wellness Summit in the coming weeks.

Registration is open. First-time delegates can apply to attend here.

Media who would like to attend the GWS in Scotland can apply here.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS hosts regular in-person and virtual gatherings, including an annual Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium, and a series of Wellness Master Classes. GWS also produces the Global Wellness Conversations podcast and The Doctor is INclusive webinar series. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 18th annual Summit will be held in St. Andrews, Scotland, November 4-7, 2024.

Media Contact

Cassanda Cavanah, Global Wellness Summit, 8183974630, [email protected], https://www.globalwellnesssummit.com/

SOURCE Global Wellness Summit