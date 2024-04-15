Global Wine Tourism Organization Names Viña Santa Rita as the "Best Responsible Wine Tourism Experience" in the World

Responsible wine tourism involves making conscious decisions before, during, and after the trip. Post this

The GWTO President, José Antonio Vidal, emphasized the importance of responsible wine tourism as a key factor in generating a positive impact on visited destinations, thus ensuring their enjoyment and benefit for future generations. He added that responsible wine tourism involves making conscious decisions before, during, and after the trip, requiring a collective effort from travelers, local communities, governments, and the tourism industry, supporting responsible wineries and tour operators.

Elena Carretero, Viña Santa Rita's Director of Corporate Affairs, Sustainability, and Tourism, highlighted the importance of responsible wine tourism as a driving force to promote heritage preservation, encourage community participation, educate and raise awareness, as well as to stimulate local development and territorial valorization. "With all these elements, we will contribute to a more balanced and sustainable development of wine regions," says Carretero.

This recognition adds to other previous achievements of Viña Santa Rita, such as the award received last year by the distinguished British wine-focused publication, The Drinks Business, which honored Viña Santa Rita as the "Best Contribution to Wine Tourism." Likewise, in 2022, the winery was awarded "Best Wine Tourism Experience in Chile" at the Chile Wine Tourism Awards 2022, highlighting its exceptional positive impact in the territories where it operates.

About Santa Rita

Founded in 1880 in Alto Jahuel, in the Maipo Valley, Viña Santa Rita is a prominent Chilean winery with a rich 140-year history. It has developed a robust trade spanning over 60 countries across five continents, with special relevance in markets like Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark, the United States, England, Ireland, Japan, and Mexico. With vineyards in Chile's major wine-producing valleys and an annual production exceeding 80 million liters, it produces its wines in historic cellars in Alto Jahuel. This site also houses the founder's mansion, Domingo Fernández Concha, today transformed into the Casa Real Hotel. There you also find the chapel, a 40-hectare centennial park, and Casona Doña Paula Jaraquemada, which now hosts Doña Paula restaurant.

Declared a Historical Monument in 1972, this historical and cultural heritage attracts over 140,000 visitors annually and has been awarded the "Best Wine Tourism Experience in Chile" at the 2022 Wine Tourism Chile Awards. Viña Santa Rita is also distinguished by its robust Sustainability Program, encompassing environmental, social, and economic aspects, aiming to lead sustainable development in winemaking, appealing to consumers worldwide through the experience, innovation, and quality of its brands.

