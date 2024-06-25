Globalatino Unleashes New Label ReLo-Co. Music with "PUSILINDA"

A Superstar Collaboration Between Guaynaa & Play-N-Skillz

MIAMI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReLo-Co Music is an open-minded new music house with a rebellious mindset, powered by a broad network of connections and key business relationships, ReLo-Co Music looks to break the rules of artist and song development.

To kick it all off, ReLo-Co Music announces the release of the sexy club anthem "Pusilinda,"a collaboration of two Latin super names: Guaynaa, and global hit makers, Play-N-Skillz. This track is surely destined to be this year's summer hit.

ReLo-Co Music is led by Ale Reglero, seasoned global music entertainment leader, A&R executive, strategist, producer, and songwriter.

Gustavo López states "I am thrilled to join Ale in this exciting endeavor. Ale's vision of breaking through the industry norms will be the essence of the new company.

"Pusilinda" is the first of many projects ReLo-Co Music will be launching over the coming weeks and months, including breaking new artists: Ysa C, Pablo E, HeyBroders (in association with "DeMasters") among others.

Globalatino Music Partners is a full-service Latin music entertainment company, record label, artist management, publishing, branding, distribution, acquisitions, touring, content creation and strategic marketing. The company serves as a corporate umbrella for two record labels: Cigol Music and Re-Loco Music, a strategic marketing agency: Strat-Viz, and a brand agency: GUAU Talent Connect. Gustavo Lopez is the founder and CEO of Globalatino Music Partners with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

