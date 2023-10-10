GlobalAutomation for Dynamics 365 Business Central Promises End-to-End Accounts Payable Automation for Business Central Users

Our partners are essential to the success of our solutions. That means that mutual collaboration, communication, and support need to be at the forefront of our business relationship. Tweet this

Square 9's full, unwavering support to partners will be a key component to the solution's success as Square 9 delivers comprehensive training and product education at no cost to its resellers. As a ready-to-deploy solution that can be implemented in just a few days, GlobalAutomation enforces the company's never-fail policy with which Square 9 does everything in its power to guarantee customer satisfaction.

"Our partners are essential to the success of our solutions," says Square 9 President and CEO Steve Young. "That means that mutual collaboration, communication, and support need to be at the forefront of our business relationship."

With a uniquely powerful new solution and a channel of hundreds of satisfied resellers and national partners, Square 9 continues to be at the crossroads of next-level innovation and service. For more information visit, info.square-9.com/dynamics-365-integration.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

