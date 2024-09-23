Globall Unveils Luxurious Crystal Rugby Ball Light - The Perfect British-Made Christmas Gift for Rugby Enthusiasts

"The Crystal Rugby Ball Light is more than just a lamp—it lights up memories and embodies the spirit of rugby with unmatched British craftsmanship." – Steve Hicks, Creative Director at Globall Post this

At the heart of the Crystal Rugby Ball Light is a flawless, hand-blown glass replica of an officially licensed Gilbert rugby ball crafted by the master artisans at Dartington Crystal. Known for their exceptional skill in glassmaking, Dartington ensures that each piece reflects the intricate detail and elegance of the sport's iconic symbol.

This stunning glasswork is paired with a solid Oak base, hand-carved by the celebrated craftsmen at Wests of East Dean. The Oak, sustainably sourced from British forests, adds a warm, earthy contrast to the elegant glass rugby ball, grounding the piece in natural beauty while ensuring it complements any interior decor.

"Craftsmanship and attention to detail are at the core of the Crystal product," says Steve Hicks, Creative Director at Globall. "We wanted to offer something that embodies the spirit of rugby but also stands as a testament to British craftsmanship skill. The Crystal Rugby Ball Light is a perfect blend of craft and design. The lamp light up more than just a room—it lights up memories."

A Luxurious and Functional Piece for the Discerning Rugby Fan

Available from £949, the Crystal Rugby Ball Light is both a functional lamp and an exquisite decorative piece, making it an ideal choice for those looking to add a touch of luxury to their home. Its soft, ambient lighting brings sophistication to any space, while the crystal-clear craftsmanship ensures it remains the focal point of conversation.

The light draws inspiration from the iconic Gilbert Rugby ball design. It is perfect for rugby fans supporting England, Wales, or Scotland. Each lamp is made to order, ensuring the highest quality standards and attention to detail.

Personalisation to Make It Truly Yours

One of the most innovative features of the Crystal Rugby Ball Light is its bespoke personalisation service. Customers can work with the Globall team to add personal touches, including the application of 24ct gold decoration, transforming this already extraordinary piece into a deeply personal keepsake.

Supporting a Worthy Cause: The Wooden Spoon Version

Globall is proud to offer a special Wooden Spoon version of the Crystal Rugby Ball Light, with proceeds supporting the Wooden Spoon charity. This organisation is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged and disabled children and young people across the UK and Ireland through the power of rugby.

The Perfect Gift for the Rugby Enthusiast

With Christmas just around the corner, the Crystal Rugby Ball Light is set to be one of the most sought-after gifts for rugby fans and lovers of fine craftsmanship. Limited in production and offering customisation options, this product is expected to sell out quickly.

Discover the Exclusive Crystal Rugby Ball Light Collection

Globall encourages those interested to visit the official website at https://www.rugbyballlight.co.uk/crystal-rugby-ball-light-range to explore the full range of Crystal Rugby Ball Lights.

