GlobalMed and OXOS Partner to Bring X-ray to the Point of Need - Exclusive U.S. Federal Deployment Rights Secured

GlobalMed, a global leader in digital health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with OXOS Medical, Inc. and their mission to bring X-ray to the point of need to deliver advanced X-ray technology into its virtual care ecosystem.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed, a global leader in digital health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with OXOS Medical, Inc. and their mission to bring X-ray to the point of need to deliver advanced X-ray technology into its virtual care ecosystem. As part of the agreement, GlobalMed has secured exclusive rights to offer OXOS solutions within the U.S. federal government market, significantly expanding access to diagnostic imaging across military, VA, and other federal healthcare environments.

This partnership expands GlobalMed's ability to deliver comprehensive, point-of-care diagnostics by combining its eNcounter® platform with OXOS's next-generation portable imaging technology, enabling providers to capture high-quality radiographic images wherever care is delivered.

Expanding Diagnostic Imaging to the Point of Care

As healthcare systems continue shifting toward decentralized care delivery, access to diagnostic imaging remains a major challenge, especially in rural, correctional, military, and emergency environments where traditional imaging infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

OXOS addresses this challenge with MC2, an ultraportable, wireless X-ray system that allows Imaging at the Point of Need™. OXOS MC2 supports multiple imaging modes, including radiography, dynamic digital radiography, and fluoroscopy, giving clinicians the ability to diagnose and treat patients in real time without relying on centralized facilities.

Key advantages include:

Imaging in environments that previously lacked access, including field and mobile care settings

Fast diagnosis and treatment through real-time image capture

Reduced need for patient transport and outside imaging referrals

Low radiation exposure with high image quality for improved safety

AI-assisted capability for imaging optimization to support accuracy and efficiency

Integrated Virtual Care and Imaging Workflow

Through integration with eNcounter, the MC2 can be incorporated into virtual care workflows, enabling:

Immediate image capture and remote specialist review

Faster clinical decision-making in distributed environments

Expanded diagnostic capabilities in rural, correctional, military, and emergency settings

Images are captured at the point of care, reviewed remotely by specialists in real time, and used to support immediate clinical decisions. This creates a fully connected care model where diagnostics, consultation, and treatment planning happen in a single workflow.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in delivering truly comprehensive care at the point of need," said Joel Barthelemy, CEO of GlobalMed. "By integrating OXOS's portable radiographic systems into our platform, we are enabling providers to diagnose and treat patients in real time, regardless of location. Our exclusive federal partnership ensures that government agencies can deploy these capabilities at scale across some of the most challenging care environments."

"GlobalMed's leadership in virtual health and federal healthcare makes them an ideal partner for expanding access to diagnostic imaging," said Evan Ruff, CEO of OXOS Medical. "Together, we are redefining how and where X-ray imaging can be delivered, bringing fast, accurate diagnostics directly to the patient and enabling better clinical outcomes."

Strategic Impact for Federal and Enterprise Healthcare

The combined solution positions GlobalMed as a leader in point-of-care diagnostic imaging within virtual and digital care. It delivers meaningful operational and clinical benefits, including:

On-demand imaging across fixed, mobile, and field-based care environments

Reduced delays in diagnosis and treatment

Improved patient throughput and operational efficiency

Expanded access to imaging in underserved and remote locations

For federal healthcare systems, including the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, this capability supports:

Forward-deployed medical operations and distributed care delivery

Reduced medical evacuation requirements

Improved readiness and return-to-duty timelines

More consistent care across geographically dispersed environments

With growing demand for decentralized care delivery, this partnership aligns with key priorities across federal healthcare systems—including readiness, access, and cost containment.

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed® is the infrastructure layer for distributed care. Trusted by the White House Medical Unit, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and healthcare organizations in over 60 countries, GlobalMed delivers clinical-grade telehealth hardware, software, and AI-enabled diagnostic tools supporting over 100 million patient consults worldwide. As a veteran-owned company, GlobalMed's integrated platform — eNcounter®, TotalExam®, ClinicalAccess®, TotalVitals®, TotalECG®, ClearCam®, and more — enables providers to deliver exam-grade care anywhere: hospitals, health systems, rural and community clinics, correctional facilities, military and federal environments, and austere field settings. GlobalMed systems are HL7/FHIR-compatible and interoperable with major EHR platforms, with a two-decade track record powering virtual care across some of the most complex and underserved care environments in the world.

GlobalMed solutions are available to federal agencies through NASA SEWP V, GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), DLA ECAT, and Sourcewell contract vehicles, providing streamlined access to compliant procurement across DoD, VA, and civilian agency environments.

About OXOS

OXOS Medical, Inc.® is expanding access to healthcare by developing ultra-portable X-ray devices for use in clinical, surgical, and remote care scenarios. The latest innovation from OXOS, the MC2, is FDA Cleared and uniquely captures static and serial images with dynamic digital radiography and fluoroscopy. MC2 features easy ergonomics, wireless capabilities, and a low radiation profile. OXOS devices are built to improve patient care in outpatient clinics, the military and the VA, sports facilities, hospitals, imaging centers, skills labs, and more.

OXOS Media contact:

[email protected]

+1 (404) 480-0073

Media Contact

GlobalMed Media Contact, GlobalMed, 1 (480) 922-0044, [email protected], https://www.globalmed.com

SOURCE GlobalMed