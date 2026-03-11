GlobalMed Announces Partnership With Canary Speech To Amplify Behavioral Health Diagnostic Power

Collaboration with leader in vocal biomarker technology opens new doors to behavioral care.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed, the leader in digital health solutions, has announced a new partnership as an authorized reseller of Canary Speech, a leader in vocal biomarker technology. Through this collaboration, GlobalMed will lead the deployment of Canary Speech's AI-powered vocal biomarker technology across U.S. federal healthcare systems, serving as Canary Speech's official partner for federal government programs." The collaboration integrates Canary Speech's proprietary vocal biomarker technology into clinical workflows, allowing medical providers to screen for cognitive and behavioral conditions with objective, real-time voice data.

Canary Speech's groundbreaking technology, developed by the neurology and speech AI team behind Amazon Alexa, goes beyond traditional speech recognition. By analyzing more than 2,500 digital biomarkers within the human voice, the platform identifies acoustic and linguistic patterns associated with stress, depression, mood, and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and Parkinson's, often before physical symptoms are observable.

"Canary Speech's technology delivers unprecedented diagnostics by taking us below the surface of speech to the central nervous system," said Joel E. Barthelemy, Chairman, CEO of GlobalMed. "Technological innovation is at the heart of GlobalMed solutions so we knew this was a breakthrough service we wanted to offer. By unlocking a new vital sign, Canary Speech can replace subjective assessments with actionable data." Barthelemy added, "If we can monitor mental health through a patient's voice, we can accelerate interventions and improve patient outcomes – and I can't think of anything more important for underserved communities that struggle with behavioral health gaps."

Canary Speech is embedded within GlobalMed's eNcounter® platform as part of the company's connected care solutions portfolio and features Canary Ambient™, which offers:

Proactive screening that enables providers to identify behavioral health changes and neurodegenerative signals in real time.

Objective decision support for standard clinical assessments like GAD7 and PHQ8 with AI-driven signatures.

An API-first platform that integrates easily into existing healthcare infrastructures without disrupting clinical visits.

A robust cloud infrastructure, with best-in-class data security and HIPAA compliance.

"Voice carries an incredible amount of information about a person's health, but it hasn't traditionally been used as part of routine care," said Henry O'Connell, co-founder and CEO of Canary Speech. "Partnering with GlobalMed allows us to bring Canary's vocal biomarker technology directly into clinical workflows and give providers a new kind of vital sign—one that can help detect behavioral and neurological changes earlier and support better patient outcomes."

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed is the world leader in evidence-based digital health solutions, delivering an integrated portfolio of telemedicine hardware, virtual care software, and clinical-grade diagnostic ecosystems. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and healthcare organizations in more than 60 countries, GlobalMed enables high-reliability virtual care in clinics, hospitals, and austere settings worldwide. Veteran-owned and led, the company specializes in deploying mission-critical technology that helps clinicians make confident, timely decisions when access, distance, and conditions are at their toughest. To schedule a demo of eNcounter with Canary Speech, reach out to [email protected] or +1 (480) 922-0044.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes—including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia—often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Recently, Canary Speech launched Canary Ambient™, an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.

