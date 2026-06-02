GlobalMed Announces Strategic Partnership with Smart Meter and Neteera to Bring Contactless Ambient Sensing Technology to Federal Healthcare Market

GlobalMed, a global leader in digital health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Smart Meter and Neteera to integrate advanced, radar-based ambient sensing technology into its award-winning eNcounter® virtual care platform.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed®, a global leader in digital health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Smart Meter™ and Neteera to integrate advanced, radar-based ambient sensing technology into its award-winning eNcounter® virtual care platform. Under the agreement, GlobalMed will serve as the exclusive reseller of this integrated solution within the U.S. federal government market.

The collaboration introduces next-generation, contactless patient monitoring capabilities into GlobalMed's enterprise telehealth ecosystem, enabling healthcare providers to proactively detect clinical deterioration, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.

At the heart of the solution is Neteera's cutting-edge radar-based sensing technology, seamlessly delivered through Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring (RPM) infrastructure. The integrated system provides passive, continuous monitoring of vital signs, movement, and sleep patterns, capturing more than 40,000 physiological data points per patient per day. It requires no wearables, patient interaction, or workflow disruption.

Expanding Virtual Care with Proactive, Continuous Monitoring

By embedding ambient sensing directly into the eNcounter platform, GlobalMed delivers:

Continuous, passive monitoring with no added burden on patients or staff

Early detection of clinical deterioration, often 3–5 days before escalation

Enhanced visibility into patient status across care settings

Reduced hospitalizations and readmissions

Stronger support for value-based care, RPM, and chronic care management (CCM) programs

This capability is particularly valuable in federal healthcare environments, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and other high-acuity or geographically distributed settings where continuous monitoring and timely intervention are essential.

Integrated Care Across Virtual and Physical Environments

The solution creates a fully connected care model that bridges virtual and in-person delivery. Providers gain real-time visibility into patient trends, enabling earlier intervention and more informed clinical decisions. The technology is ideally suited for home care, correctional facilities, remote clinics, and other challenging federal environments.

Protecting sensitive patient health information is paramount to GlobalMed, which led the company to select Smart Meter for its reliable, secure, and purpose-built technology stack. Central to that decision was Smart Meter's Private Data Network, designed specifically for remote patient monitoring to ensure patient data never touches the public internet. Smart Meter's proven track record in RPM includes SOC 2 Type II certification, exceptional platform uptime, redundant architecture, and sophisticated multi-layer security protocols. Serving as the critical data bridge between technologies, Smart Meter's infrastructure and expertise helped make this strategic collaboration between GlobalMed and Neteera possible.

Leadership Commentary

"This partnership represents a major advancement in how care is delivered across virtual and physical environments," said Joel Barthelemy, CEO of GlobalMed. "By combining GlobalMed's proven virtual care platform with Smart Meter's RPM infrastructure and Neteera's breakthrough sensing technology, we are enabling a new era of proactive, continuous care. Our exclusive federal partnership positions us to deliver these capabilities at scale to government agencies nationwide."

"GlobalMed's leadership in virtual care and federal healthcare delivery makes them a powerful strategic partner for Smart Meter as we continue expanding access to advanced, connected RPM solutions," said Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter. "This collaboration highlights the strength of Smart Meter's secure, scalable infrastructure and our ability to serve as the critical data backbone for next-generation remote monitoring technologies."

Strategic Impact for Federal and Enterprise Healthcare

This partnership establishes GlobalMed as a leader in contactless monitoring within virtual care, delivering significant clinical and operational benefits, including improved early detection, reduced manual monitoring workload, enhanced clinical awareness, and scalable deployment across diverse care settings.

For federal systems, the technology supports monitoring of distributed and remote populations, reduces strain on clinical resources, improves readiness and continuity of care, and expands access without increasing infrastructure demands—all while aligning with key priorities in remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, and value-based care.

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed is a world leader in evidence-based digital health solutions, offering an integrated portfolio of telemedicine hardware, virtual care software, and clinical-grade diagnostic ecosystems. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and healthcare organizations in more than 60 countries, GlobalMed delivers high-reliability virtual care in clinics, hospitals, and austere environments worldwide. Veteran-owned and led, the company specializes in mission-critical technology that empowers clinicians to make confident, timely decisions under the most challenging conditions.

About Smart Meter

Smart Meter is a leading provider of remote patient monitoring technology solutions, specializing in advanced connectivity and infrastructure that enables continuous, real-time patient data transmission and care coordination.

About Neteera

Neteera is a pioneer in contactless sensing technology, using advanced radar-based solutions to monitor vital signs and physiological parameters without requiring physical contact or wearables.

For more information, visit www.globalmed.com or contact GlobalMed Media Relations.

Media Contact

Media Contact, GlobalMed, 1 (480) 922-0044, [email protected], https://www.globalmed.com

SOURCE GlobalMed