GlobalMed Names Major General Michael J. Talley as Senior Advisor

Military leader joins company's next chapter of digital health innovation.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed, the world leader in digital health solutions, announced the appointment of Major General Michael J. Talley as Senior Advisor. Bringing an extensive background in military medical leadership to his new role, Talley previously served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Commanding General (Support) U.S. Army Medical Command, and Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps.

During his 41 years of experience in military healthcare, Talley held a range of leadership roles responsible for healthcare operations, medical readiness, and medical services for both combat and non-combat operations. He played an instrumental role in managing military response in multiple disasters, including Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Maria, and the Haiti earthquake.

GlobalMed Chairman and CEO Joel E. Barthelemy said Talley's gift for strategic planning made him the perfect choice to guide GlobalMed's product development, global strategy, government affairs, and business development.

"General Talley is a visionary and seasoned leader, with an unparalleled ability to solve complex healthcare challenges," Barthelemy said. "His experience in life-or-death medical management will be invaluable as GlobalMed continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital health. We look forward to the new expertise and energy he'll bring to our organization."

Talley noted that GlobalMed's cutting-edge products and purpose-driven culture inspired him to join the company, saying, "The more I learned about GlobalMed's vision, the more I knew it was the right fit."

"GlobalMed stands alone in doing such an advanced level of digital health, such as being the only company with an Authority to Operate for the Defense Health Agency of the DoD," Talley said. "My goal is to educate leaders on the many ways our digital health tools can close healthcare gaps. We have to be ready for the next disaster or conflict. If we can tap into that high level of healthcare expertise, we'll save more lives in disaster zones and on battlefields."

Sam Price, GlobalMed Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, said Talley's history of high-stakes military medical leadership correlates to GlobalMed's mission of solving real-world challenges faced by first responders and healthcare providers.

"GlobalMed's future has never been more promising, and we know General Talley is the right person to capitalize on our momentum," said Price. "Given his decades of immersion in managing medical emergencies in the military, he brings a critical on-the-ground perspective to our team. We are confident that his insights will help fuel the next generation of digital health solutions."

Talley has received the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Master Parachutist Badge.

About GlobalMed

Founded in 2002, GlobalMed is the world leader in evidence-based digital health solutions. Its interoperable suite of software, delivery systems, integrated medical devices, and wellness apps have powered more than 60 million consults in more than 60 countries. From the U.S. Defense Health Agency to Zimbabwe villages, GlobalMed helps providers deliver data-driven care to those who need it most – all from one platform, at any point in the continuum of care. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, GlobalMed serves government, commercial, and international customers, pairing the accuracy of in-person medicine with the power and reach of digital health. Learn more about GlobalMed innovation at www.globalmed.com.

