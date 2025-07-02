GlobalMed® Recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in Arizona

GlobalMed, the world's foremost leader in virtual health technology, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Arizona's 2025 Top Workplace's by AZCentral.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed, the world's foremost leader in virtual health technology, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Arizona's 2025 Top Workplace's by AZCentral. This esteemed award underscores the company's commitment to fostering a supportive and innovation-driven work culture.

The Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, an employee engagement partner. The feedback focuses on assessing organizational health, leadership, career development opportunities, and workplace culture.

The confidential survey measures the employee experience and focuses on the themes of feeling Respected, Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends."

This honor reflects GlobalMed's dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel empowered through our Core Values:

Critical Thinker

Inclusive

Results Oriented

Optimistic

Change Driver

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced virtual health technology platform and wellness applications that support a patient across the full continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrated software and data-capturing tools to deliver complete and accurate patient encounters for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes.

Providers aiming to optimize capacity, lower costs, expand access to care, and practice responsible medicine will find everything they need in a single platform. With proven success across both federal and commercial sectors, GlobalMed's technology has provided over 60 million consultations in nearly 60 countries.

Its highly secure virtual health platform has earned the U.S. Defense Health Agency's Authority to Operate (ATO) on the DoD network and is used worldwide from the VA and the Department of Homeland Security to rural American hospitals, correctional facilities, oil rigs, and even villages in Africa.

GlobalMed was founded in 2002 by Marine Corps Reserve Veteran Joel E. Barthelemy who continues to serve today as Chairman and CEO.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together. Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.

Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.

With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

