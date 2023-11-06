GlobalMed Technologies Launches Omnilux Mini, a line of three, FDA-cleared, flexible, portable, and affordable LED devices

Omnilux Mini is a collection of three, FDA cleared, flexible, portable, and affordable LED devices that use red, near-infrared, and blue LEDs (depending on the product) to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve overall skin tone, firmness, acne, and skin health. Post this

The Eye Brightener targets dark circles and wrinkles with 633nm red light and 830nm near-infrared light. The device adheres to the skin with a hydrocolloid patch infused with amino acid-rich peptides and niacinamide for maximum hydration.

The Blemish Eraser fights acne, clears congested skin, and calms redness + inflammation with 415nm blue light and 633nm red light. The device adheres to the skin with hydrocolloid patches infused with salicylic acid and green tea to spot-treat stubborn acne.

The Skin Corrector improves fine lines and appearance of age spots while soothing redness with 633nm red light and 830nm near-infrared light. The device adheres to the skin with hydrocolloid patches infused with vitamin C and azelaic acid to help brighten tone and diminish pigmentation.

Additional hydrocolloid patches are available in packs of 20 for $44.

With over 40 clinical studies proving the effectiveness of its technology, Omnilux is the brand of LED phototherapy systems most recommended and used by dermatologists for in-office treatments. Now, the company is offering consumers the chance to receive that same standard of treatment through affordable, targeted treatment devices. For more information on the company and its products, visit www.omniluxled.com.

Press Contact

Jeneration PR for Omnilux

Sarah Blackledge

1 5046153259

[email protected]

About Omnilux Mini

Omnilux has been recognized as the world leader in medical-grade LED light therapy devices since 2003. Now, the company has an at-home device specifically for the treatment of acne based on its proven technology. Omnilux Mini is a line of three, FDA cleared, flexible, portable, and affordable LED devices that contain 12 individual LEDs, encased in 6 dual chip bulbs for targeted treatment of your most troubling spots. Each Mini device provides professional results from virtually anywhere with three 10-minute treatment sessions per charge. The Eye Brightener targets dark circles and wrinkles with 633nm red light and 830nm near-infrared light. The Blemish Eraser fights acne, clears congested skin, and calms redness + inflammation with 415nm blue light and 633nm red light. And lastly, the Skin Corrector improves fine lines and appearance of age spots while soothing redness with 633nm red light and 830nm near-infrared light. To learn more, or to order online, visit www.omniluxled.com.

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a leading medical technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in light-based devices used in various clinical and cosmetic applications, throughout its almost 25-year history GMT has manufactured or distributed some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including Omnilux Medical™, Strata XTRAC™, CoolTouch™, VASER™, BTL™, and Radiancy™.

SOURCE JenerationPR