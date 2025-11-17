GlobalMed Transforms Healthcare With The Release Of Mobile Medical Unit

Digital health leader launches field operations center, enabling real-time intelligence and medical care in critical environments.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed, the world leader in digital health solutions, today announced the launch of its Mobile Medical Unit, a state-of-the-art field operations center designed to revolutionize emergency response, public safety, and remote medical care. With groundbreaking features such as real-time video analytics and facial recognition, the unit delivers military-grade durability and unprecedented performance – empowering teams to coordinate efforts for a faster and more effective response when it matters most.

Powering Emergency Response With Instantaneous Intelligence

The Mobile Medical Unit brings multimodal communication and connectivity to the forefront of any crisis with four key advantages.

Real-time situational awareness: Live video feeds, drone integration, and AI-based threat detection empower dynamic response in high-risk scenarios.

Digital patient-centric infrastructure: The Unit is fully equipped for real-time virtual consultations, patient triage, and secure data transmission to hospitals and command centers.

Interoperable communications hub: Multi-band Starlink compatible communications make it easy for law enforcement, emergency medical services, and government agencies to coordinate and accelerate their response.

Rugged, mobile design: Built on a reinforced vehicle platform with satellite connectivity, the Mobile Medical Unit's self-sustaining power and rapid deployment capability help teams deliver life-saving care even in chaotic environments.

"From natural disasters to large public gatherings, medical and security teams have long needed a unified digital health solution in the field," said Sam Price, GlobalMed Executive Vice President of Government Affairs. "The Mobile Medical Unit gives teams both the tactical and medical intelligence they need to make smart, immediate decisions in urgent situations. Because they operate from a shared, high-tech environment, emergency response is expertly coordinated to mitigate threats and save more lives in critical situations."

Law enforcement agencies, emergency management services, military units, and private security firms can immediately deploy the unit to disaster zones, public events, and high-risk environments — anywhere real-time intelligence and rapid care are needed.

The GlobalMed Mobile Medical Unit is available now. To learn more, visit the GlobalMed Product Catalog.

About GlobalMed

Founded in 2002, GlobalMed is the world leader in evidence-based digital health solutions. Its interoperable suite of software, delivery systems, integrated medical devices, and wellness apps have powered more than 60 million consults in more than 60 countries. From the U.S. Defense Health Agency to Zimbabwe villages, GlobalMed helps providers deliver data-driven care to those who need it most – all from one platform, at any point in the continuum of care. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, GlobalMed serves government, commercial, and international customers, pairing the accuracy of in-person medicine with the power and reach of digital health. Learn more about GlobalMed innovation at www.globalmed.com.

Media Contact

GlobalMed Media Contact, GlobalMed, 1 (480) 922-0044, [email protected], https://www.globalmed.com

SOURCE GlobalMed