Globee® Awards Announces Record Participation: Over 25,000 Industry Experts Join from Around the Globe

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a remarkable display of global engagement, the Globee® Awards today announced that more than 25,000 industry experts from around the world have signed up to participate in its upcoming events. This unprecedented number showcases the extensive interest and enthusiasm across various industries to contribute to and shape the standards of excellence.
"We are thrilled to see such a diverse and expansive group of professionals joining us," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "Their expertise and insights are invaluable to our mission of recognizing outstanding achievements."
This is a unique opportunity to be part of a prestigious panel of judges and to have a say in awarding the best in the business. Industry experts who are interested in participating and have not yet signed up are encouraged to apply at:
https://globeeawards.com/judging-and-awards-process/#h-exciting-opportunities-to-participate-as-a-judge
The Globee Awards continue to set a standard for recognition in various sectors, including technology innovations, business, marketing, and more. Participation as a judge offers professionals and industry leaders a chance to contribute their knowledge and to network with peers globally.
For more information on the Globee Awards and how to participate, please visit the Globee Awards website https://globeeawards.com
The Globee Business Awards annually draw a varied array of participants, including startups, non-profits, and entities from both public and private sectors, as well as government. These awards are dedicated to honoring the achievements and positive impacts of businesses and professionals across diverse industries.
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards
