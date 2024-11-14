Globee® Awards Calls on Technology Professionals Worldwide to Join as Industry Expert Judges

Participation as a judge in the Globee® Awards involves a data-driven peer-to-peer review process and offers an exclusive platform to showcase expertise, contribute valuable insights, and gain international visibility among a network of top industry leaders. Post this

Participation as a judge in the Globee® Awards involves a data-driven peer-to-peer review process and offers an exclusive platform to showcase expertise, contribute valuable insights, and gain international visibility among a network of top industry leaders. This role provides technology professionals the chance to be part of an internationally recognized program that highlights leadership and innovation shaping the future of technology.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for USA (American Business). To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

Media Contact

San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com

