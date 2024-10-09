Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity Invites Industry Experts, Executives, Professionals, Business Owners, and Founders to Participate as Judges

Judges will play a critical role in recognizing and celebrating the most noteworthy contributions that are driving cybersecurity forward globally.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, a premier data-driven business awards program, invites industry experts, executives, professionals, business owners, and founders to participate as judges. By joining the judging panel, participants will have the unique opportunity to evaluate the most innovative advancements and outstanding achievements in the field of cybersecurity.
For more details and to submit your application to volunteer as a judge, visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/
Becoming a judge for the Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity offers the chance to contribute your expertise, gain visibility among a global community of professionals, and help shape the future of the cybersecurity industry.
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.
