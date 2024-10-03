Globee® Awards for USA Invites Business Owners, Industry Experts, and Working Professionals to Participate as Judges

As volunteer judges, participants can evaluate exceptional achievements and innovations across various industries, helping to recognize the best in American business.
For more details and to submit your application to participate as a judge, visit https://globeeawards.com/american-business/
The judging process is data-driven and involves a peer-to-peer and industry expert review. Judges will play a critical role in selecting winners for this prestigious program.
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.
