Globee® Awards Invites Artificial Intelligence Experts Worldwide to Join Esteemed Panel of Industry Judges

Artificial intelligence professionals and industry experts are invited to apply to join the esteemed panel of judges for the Globee® Awards. This opportunity is open to AI specialists worldwide who possess a deep understanding of artificial intelligence technologies and their applications. Post this

"We are thrilled to extend this invitation to AI professionals worldwide," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "Our mission is to recognize and highlight the innovations that are redefining industries, and our esteemed panel of judges plays a crucial role in achieving this mission."

Judging for the Globee Awards is a distinguished role. It offers a platform for professionals to share their insights and help shape the future of AI. The awards program seeks judges passionate about artificial intelligence and possess substantial expertise in various AI domains, including machine learning, data science, robotics, natural language processing, and more.

Interested professionals are encouraged to apply through the Globee Awards website. As a judge, you will be part of a prestigious network of experts, gain recognition for your contributions to the industry, and play a pivotal role in identifying and celebrating excellence in AI.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com

