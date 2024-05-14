Globee® Awards Invites Entries for Artificial Intelligence Achievements from All Over the World

Open to Innovators Globally: Individuals from Anywhere Can Showcase Their AI Achievements
SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of globally acclaimed business awards programs, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting entries for its highly anticipated category, 'Artificial Intelligence Achievement of the Year'. As the world continues to witness remarkable advancements in Artificial Intelligence, the Globee Awards takes pride in recognizing the individuals driving innovation in this rapidly evolving field.
The "Artificial Intelligence Achievement of the Year" category is open to submissions from AI pioneers who have demonstrated exceptional achievements, whether through groundbreaking research, transformative applications, or visionary leadership. This prestigious accolade celebrates the ingenuity and impact of those shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your contributions to AI excellence. Submit your nominations and stand a chance to receive global recognition for your groundbreaking work.
For more information and to submit nominations, visit https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.
Stay connected with Globee Awards through their weekly Newsletter, YouTube channel, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts to stay up to date with industry trends and upcoming events.
Subscribe to the Globee weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to Globee Awards YouTube channel
Follow Globee Awards on X, previously known as Twitter
Follow Globee Awards on LinkedIn
#globeeawards #ArtificialIntelligence #businessawards #Artificial-Intelligence
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards
Share this article