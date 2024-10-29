Globee® Awards Invites Original Research and Innovation Papers from Around the World

The Original Research and Innovation Papers category celebrates groundbreaking research and innovation that drive industries forward, providing an opportunity for recognition on an international stage.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, known for organizing premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, is accepting submissions of Original Research and Innovation Papers from researchers, innovators, and thought leaders globally. This category celebrates groundbreaking research and innovation that drive industries forward, providing an opportunity for recognition on an international stage.

For more information on how to submit your paper, visit https://globeeawards.com