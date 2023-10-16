GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Names FirstService Residential's Marc Kotler 2023 Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate

"It is a privilege to know that developers trust my team to help turn their vision into a reality. We understand the unique complexities of project planning and development in New York City, as well as the expectations of future residents." - Marc Kotler, President, New Development Group Tweet this

For the local economy, these developments represent nearly $8 billion in private investment, tens of millions in annual tax revenue, and thousands of construction-sector and permanent jobs.

"Marc's consulting and management expertise has proven vital to the opening and long-term success of signature properties across New York City," said FirstService Residential CEO David Diestel. "We are honored that he is being recognized for his work helping developers define their brand, enhance value and marketability, and elevate the resident experience."

Since 2015, the New Development Group has consulted on more than 160 multifamily residential developments representing nearly $45 billion in construction costs and millions of livable square feet. Kotler's work involves collaboration with developers and architects at every phase of construction to ensure operational efficiency and marketability for prospective residents and future occupants.

Beyond planning and design review, his expertise includes amenity programming, financial and budget recommendations, staff recruitment and training, and initial building opening. Upon completion, 95 percent of clients retain FirstService Residential as their property manager.

"It is a privilege to know that developers trust my team to help turn their vision into a reality," said Kotler. "We understand the unique complexities of project planning and development in New York City, as well as the expectations of future residents and condominium boards, and greatly appreciate Globe St.'s recognition of our work."

Published by ALM, GlobeSt.'s Real Estate Forum Magazine is the premier publication for the nation's leading commercial real estate owners, investors, developers, brokers, and finance professionals.

---

