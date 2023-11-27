Glotzer & Leib's Scholarship Fund Announces 2023 Recipient: Gabriella MArquez

Glotzer & Leib, LLP, a renowned personal injury law firm in Southern California, proudly announces Gabriella Márquez as the 2023 awardee of the Glotzer & Leib's Scholarship Fund. Post this

The Glotzer & Leib Personal Injury Scholarship Fund is an initiative that underscores the firm's commitment to community empowerment. By championing education, Glotzer & Leib, LLP aims to propel deserving students like Gabriella forward in their academic and professional endeavors. This scholarship, offering $1,000 directly to the recipient, is designed to help ease the financial strains associated with higher education.

The fact that Gabriella MArquez emerged as the winner from a pool of talented applicants speaks volumes about her potential and the promise she holds for the future. With her dedication to both political science and juvenile justice, coupled with her steadfast drive to engage in legal advocacy, Gabriella embodies the ideals that the Glotzer & Leib's Scholarship Fund seeks to foster.

Students across the U.S. enrolled in accredited colleges or universities are encouraged to participate in this bi-annual scholarship opportunity. The aim remains steadfast: to extend support to meritorious scholars as they chart out their educational and professional trajectories.

Those interested in applying to the scholarship should note the upcoming submission deadline of January 15, 2024. Detailed application guidelines can be found on the Glotzer & Leib website.

Glotzer & Leib congratulates Gabriella MArquez on her achievement and wishes her continued success in all her future endeavors. The firm also extends its gratitude to all the participants for their compelling contributions and looks forward to the next round of applications.

About Glotzer & Leib: Situated in Southern California, Glotzer & Leib is a personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for accident victims. Beyond its core services, the firm is a passionate supporter of education and community growth.

Media Contact

Glotzer & Leib Phone: (747) 241-8288 Email: [email protected]

To learn more about the Glotzer & Leib's Scholarship Fund, please visit https://www.socalpersonalinjurylawyer.com/scholarship-application/

