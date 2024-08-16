GLOW Natural Wellness, a leader in Menopause health Ranks No. 455 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

At GLOW Natural Wellness, we believe that every woman deserves to feel empowered and supported through all stages of life. Making the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this mission. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

At GLOW Natural Wellness, we believe that every woman deserves to feel empowered and supported through all stages of life. Making the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this mission. This year, we've taken bold steps to break the silence around perimenopause by co-producing the groundbreaking documentary, Balance. We've also stayed true to our promise of providing affordable, hassle-free, and holistic hormone replacement options that honor women's health. And we have expanded our product line and services to include plant-powered,science-backed supplements and personal care products that allow women to look and feel their best, while improving their overall health and longevity. But our impact doesn't stop there—we've invested in the future by supporting afterschool and summer programs for at-risk girls, ensuring that the next generation has the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.

GLOW Natural Wellness is a global leader in women's wellness focused on empowering women to live their healthiest, most vibrant lives through every stage of life. Specializing in natural, holistic and hassle-free solutions to perimenopause and menopause, GLOW offers a range of innovative products, personalized health programs, and expert guidance to support women's hormonal balance, vitality, and overall well-being.. Founded on the principles of accessibility, affordability, and evidence-based care, GLOW Natural Wellness is committed to transforming the way women approach their health, providing tools and resources that help them thrive from the inside out. Through a combination of cutting-edge science and time-tested natural remedies, GLOW is smashing stereotypes, tackling taboo topics, and redefining what it means to age with grace, strength, and confidence. Learn more about GLOW Natural Wellness at glownaturalwellness.com

Contact:

Dr. Michelle Sands

GLOW Natural Wellneess

[email protected]

Media Contact

Dr. MIchelle Sands, Glow Natural Wellness, 1 8559284442, [email protected] , Glow Natural Wellness

SOURCE GLOW Natural Wellness